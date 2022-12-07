Emmerdale star, Samantha Giles, has opened up about her own experience with the menopause as she reflects on Bernice’s recent diagnosis.

Bernice has recently been told she’s going through the menopause and is struggling to cope.

Now, Bernice actress, Samantha has taken time to shed light on her own, real-life experience.

Bernice has the menopause (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Bernice is diagnosed with the menopause

In Emmerdale, Bernice has just been diagnosed with the menopause.

The first sign that something wasn’t quite right was when Bernice had a hot flush at Naomi’s trial.

Bernice brought with her a small, handheld fan, receiving some glasses from Laurel.

Becoming more and more irritable, Bernice feared that she might have dementia.

Getting angry at the salon, Bernice ended up squirting Mandy’s client with a hose whilst attempting to get revenge on Bear.

Gabby then urged her to get some professional help.

Booking in an appointment at the GP, Liam told her that she didn’t have dementia, much to Bernice’s relief.

Instead, she has the menopause.

Bernice was furious and stormed out of the GP practice in disbelief.

This week, Bernice struggles to cope with her diagnosis.

Despite having the support of Gabby and Rhona, she can’t help but feel isolated.

She struggles to come to terms with her diagnosis and feels lonelier than ever before.

Samantha can relate to Bernice (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emmerdale: Samantha Giles and real-life menopause

Samantha Giles has revealed that she can relate to Bernice’s journey as she herself is going through the menopause.

At the age of 51, Samantha Giles has opened up to The Mirror about her ongoing struggle with the menopause.

Speaking of her experience with menopause symptoms, Samantha revealed: “I get furious and anxious about things, which is obviously very common, and I had a brief rage in a chemist’s a couple of weeks ago.

“I didn’t go as far as Bernice but ­sometimes, you do get into situations where you would like to scream.”

“It’s a tough one for women as you can lose your confidence or worry about your self-worth but, hopefully, a lot of the things Bernice says and does will ­resonate with women.”

Samantha hopes that Bernice’s storyline will allow other women to relate to Bernice and her experience, knowing that they aren’t alone.

