Emmerdale star Samantha Giles issues apology to Gemma Collins after joking she’d like to ‘punch’ her

Emmerdale star Samantha Giles has issued an apology to Gemma Collins after joking about wanting to ‘punch’ her.

In a recent interview on the red carpet, Samantha made a comment about wanting to punch the GC.

However after Gemma hit back at Samantha’s comments, calling them ‘hurtful’, Samantha has subsequently apologised to the reality star.

Samantha plays Bernice in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star Samantha Giles jokes about wanting to ‘punch’ Gemma Collins

Samantha, who is well-known for playing Bernice Blackstock in the ITV soap, was presenting an award at the MEN Pride of Manchester Awards on Tuesday May 10 with Emmerdale co-star Chris Bisson and The Chase quizzer Anne Hegerty.

During an interview with Daily Star, Samantha turned her attention to Gemma Collins and reality TV.

She said: “All these reality stars, I haven’t got a clue who they are!

Gemma has responded to Samantha’s comments (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“That Gemma Collins, I think I’d punch her if I ever came across her. I don’t know – how can someone so talentless and revolting have made so much money?”

She added: “I wouldn’t mind if she’d give it away and did something good with it, but all she seems to do is put more [expletive] on her face and do her nails.”

However Gemma Collins saw the report and was upset by it.

She therefore responded to Samantha on her Instagram story.

Gemma was upset by Samantha’s words (Credit: Instagram @gemmacollins)

Sharing an article with Samantha’s quotes, Gemma wrote: “#BeKind. I don’t find someone wanting to punch me a joke.”

In other stories, Gemma continued: “Nothing wrong with reality stars. We were all given an opportunity and we made the best out of it.”

“I give loads to animal charities and charity and I don’t just do my face and get my nails done, I work hard. Very upset to think a woman wants to punch me, for what exactly?”

She then went on to share more screenshots from an article, pointing out Samantha’s quote.

Gemma admitted she was a fan of Bernice in Emmerdale (Credit: Instagram @gemmacollins)

Gemma added: “Really upset right now. Loved her character in Emmerdale.”

Samantha Giles apologises to Gemma Collins

Samantha has now issued an apology to Gemma, claiming the quotes had been taken out of context.

She wrote on Twitter: “Hi everyone, I’m aware that comments I made on a press red carpet have been taken out of the context I meant them, so I’d like to apologise to @missgemcollins for my misjudged jokes which I honestly didn’t mean.

“I hope this apology is acceptable. Hands held up from me x.”

Gemma saw the tweet and responded.

She said: “I am sending you love though because people like you need it the most, you say you’re spiritual… punching people is NOT spiritual, it’s abuse… I’d like to hear the tape from the recording as I can’t see anything funny in it.”

At the time of writing, Samantha has not responded again.

