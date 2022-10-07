Emmerdale star Sally Dexter admits ‘huge sadness’ over Faith exit storyline

Next week’s Emmerdale will air heart-breaking scenes as Faith Dingle passes away in Cain’s arms, after deciding to end her own life.

Faith decides to retain the last bit of control she can have, as she ends her own life before her cancer beats her.

Now, Sally Dexter has spoken out about filming the final scenes and her departure from the soap.

Faith dies next week (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Faith dies

Next week, Faith will sadly pass away as she decides to end her own life.

Although Faith promises Moira that she’s going to stick around for a bit longer, she knows that her time is up.

As Nate helps Faith into bed, Faith is left alone with her thoughts.

She turns her phone off and prepares to end her life.

However, Cain soon turns up and realises what his mum has done.

He can do nothing but say a final, emotional goodbye as Faith dies in his arms.

Faith will be missed (Credit: ITV)

Sally Dexter’s sadness over departing the soap

With the scenes set to be heartbreaking, actress Sally has revealed her own sadness over Faith’s death, after playing the role since 2017.

“I have enjoyed being back,” she said in a new interview.

“I will miss the laughter, the fabulous Yorkshire countryside and the skill, talent and dedication of the whole team of people I respect, admire and have huge affection for.”

She added: “I’m hugely sad that Faith can’t return.

“If you spot me on the street you might recognise me wearing a few items!”

When Sally first reprised her role, she knew that the outcome would end in the character’s death from the outset.

“I always knew Faith was coming back to die,” she revealed.

“My idea was to have her save Cain and Chas from some sort of attack in the Woolie – say from a bullet or a knife aimed at her children from a crazed intruder!

“I could picture her sliding down the side of the bar, with Cain and Chas declaring her a heroine!”

“But the story Jane (Hudson) and the team wanted was a far more important and difficult one to tell. I only hope we have done as much justice as we could.”

Faith has one final celebration (Credit: ITV)

Sally Dexter on Faith’s decision to end her own life

On filming her final scenes in Emmerdale, Sally has revealed why Faith decides that now is the right time to go.

She reveals that Faith decides to have one final celebration with her family, so that she can “go out on a high.”

“Faith is/was a great lover of LIFE!! Before taking her leave of it, she wants to celebrate it with all the people she loves.”

“She decides that replicating a truly happy holiday at the seaside when Cain and Chas were children would be the perfect way to do it!”

“But Faith has another fall and ‘the children’ realise she’s too weak to travel. So with typical Dingle ingenuity, they decide to bring the Seaside to HER!!!”

“This is the scene where Faith realises she couldn’t be happier- and she determines to carry out her plan the very next day. To go out on a ‘high’.”

And of filming Faith’s final scenes, Sally said:

“I found it really quite poignant to film, I knew it meant Faith’s time in Emmerdale was up, and so was mine…”

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Will you be sad to see Faith go? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!