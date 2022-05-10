Emmerdale star Rosie Bentham lifts lid on Jamie Tate ‘return’

Emmerdale star Rosie Bentham, who plays Gabby Thomas, has hinted that Jamie actor, Alexander Lincoln, has not returned to the soap.

After Thomas’s christening, Gabby found out Jamie Tate is alive has been left fearing he will return to try and take their son.

But Rosie Bentham has hinted that Alexander has not reprised his role in the show.

Rosie plays Gabby (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Gabby and Jamie

Last year, Jamie was presumed to be dead after crashing his car in a lake.

His car was found but his body was never recovered.

After Andrea Tate’s memorial, Kim became convinced her son was dead. But it was later revealed to viewers that Jamie is alive and staying with his ex-mother-in-law Hazel.

Recently Gabby had a christening for her son Thomas and invited Andrea’s mother Hazel and Millie, who is Thomas’s half-sister.

Hazel feared Millie would tell Jamie’s family that Jamie is still alive and tried to keep Millie close to her.

However when Millie gave baby Thomas a secret message from their dad, Gabby heard through the baby monitor.

Later Gabby and Dawn went to Hazel’s and snuck into her house while no one was home and found evidence that Jamie is alive.

This week, Dawn and Billy told Gabby that a hooded figure was seen on Home Farm CCTV.

Gabby is convinced Jamie is back to try and take Thomas.

Jamie is alive (Credit: ITV)

Rosie Bentham hints Alexander isn’t back as Jamie

Emmerdale has been dropping hints Jamie is back, however Rosie Bentham has hinted that Alexander Lincoln hasn’t reprised his role.

As reported in Metro.co.uk she said: “I think for the audience it’s been left as a ‘what’s going to happen?’ and I think it’ll be really good.

“I’d love to see Alex back, he is good fun, and it would be a lot of drama, which would be good.”

“He hasn’t even met the baby yet, so he needs to come back and be a dad.”

So if Jamie isn’t the hooded figure, who could it be?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

