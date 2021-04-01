Emmerdale star Reece Dinsdale has admitted his exit from the soap was just as explosive as saying goodbye to Coronation Street.

The 61-year-old actor previously appeared in Corrie as Gail Platt’s love interest Joe McIntyre.

He quit the show in 2009, before his character was killed off in February 2010 after drowning in Lake Windermere.

But, according to Reece, his departure from Emmerdale as Paul Ashdale was even more dramatic.

Emmerdale star Reece Dinsdale has opened up on his character Paul’s death (Credit: ITV)

What did Emmerdale star Reece Dinsdale say?

During tonight’s episode, Jimmy lost control of his truck and crashed into the farm building.

Things ended in disaster for Paul and Mandy as they prepared to celebrate their wedding day.

Paul was left fighting for his life in hospital after being caught up in the smash.

I thought it might be difficult to top my exit from Corrie… but maybe we did!

Discussing his character’s demise, Reece admitted he “loved” playing the troubled gambling addict.

He said: “I loved it. Especially because we tried to make him a fully rounded character and didn’t make him look villainous from the off.

“The secret was to let his badness slowly bleed out. I think it worked.”

Paul abused his son Vinny for months (Credit: ITV)

He’s also glad evil Paul went out with a bang.

Reece shared: “I thought it might be difficult to top my exit from Corrie where I drowned in Lake Windermere… but maybe we did!

“I’d say far better than leaving in a taxi.”

Reece opens up on filming his final scenes

During the explosive episode, Reece and his co-stars had to adhere to COVID restrictions, while still managing to film the intricate stunt.

He added: “It was painstaking, both in its attention to detail and safety and also adhering to COVID rules at all times.

“But it was great fun though, too. More than your average day at the office!”

Reece previously appeared in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

But while Paul’s time in the village has ended, Reece is still very much part of the soap.

Explaining his next role, Reece shared: “I was actually directing on Emmerdale when I was asked, right out of the blue, if I would like to play Paul.

“I’m delighted to announce, therefore, that I shall begin directing once again on the show in a couple of weeks time. I’m the cat that got the cream!

“Lisa [Riley] and Bradley [Johnson] made me so very welcome from the off, and that never changed.

“We worked hard and laughed a lot. I will still be working with them, just in a different capacity. Boy, am I going to crack that whip!”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

