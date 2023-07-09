Emmerdale star Reece Dinsdale makes shock ‘return’ for difficult scenes

Emmerdale star Reece Dinsdale is making a shock return to the village for “difficult scenes”. The actor played villain Paul Ashdale in the soap until 2021 when he was killed.

But far from returning from the dead, Reece, 63, is returning in his other capacity at the soap – as a director. In fact, he helmed some of the soap’s most-challenging scenes.

Emmerdale star Reece Dinsdale returns

Actor Liam Fox, who plays Dan Spencer in the soap, revealed Reece directed him in his recent scenes. Viewers watched as Dan attacked pervert Lloyd after catching him stalking daughter Amelia.

He punched him and he fell backwards hitting his head on a rock. Lloyd has been left fighting for his life in a coma in hospital.

Viewers will soon see Dan being charged with GBH for the attack. And depending on how Lloyd recovers – he could be charged with much worse.

And now Dan has revealed that Reece helmed the difficult scenes. He said: “We’ve had Reece Dinsdale [who used to play Paul Ashdale] directing the last few days.

“He’s so passionate. Sometimes your head’s going because he’s bringing so much to it. You get to the end of the day and you think – that was good. Fantastic.”

Reece recently hit out at trolls who had tried to body-shame him. He said: “I’m 63. My weight fluctuates greatly nowadays. Sometimes I’m up, sometimes I’m not. I do my very best to hold on to some self-worth over that.”

He added: “People trying to body-shame me, when I have had a lifetime struggling with body dysmorphia… go [bleep] yourselves!”

The tweet took a stance against the trolls who were trying to bring the star down while also being a platform for Reece to open up about his personal struggles. Reece has struggled with body dysmorphia – a mental illness where someone obsesses over supposed flaws with their appearance.

He said that being on the television makes him “an easy target” for online hate. After his Emmerdale exit as Paul, Reece spoke about how his body dysmorphia had affected him in an interview with The Mirror.

He explained: “I would always look at myself as twice the size I am. It has been the bane of my life. But I work with that.”

