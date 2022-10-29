Emmerdale star Rebecca Sarker, 47, stuns fans with sexy swimsuit shots

Emmerdale star Rebecca Sarker has left fans stunned after showing off her incredible body.

The Manpreet Sharma actress, 47, shared some pictures from a day at a spa this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Sarker (@rebeccasarker)

Currently on holiday in Madrid, Rebecca has been busy making fans envious with her break.

Wearing a patterned swimsuit, Rebecca lay back in the jacuzzi and took a selfie in the mirrored ceiling.

Showing off her hard-won gym-honed body, the star captioned the snaps: “Spa?…be rude not to

“#relax #spa #mirror #spain #fitness #wellbeing #dontdropthephone”

The pictures fans – and some of Rebecca’s co-stars stunned.

One said: “Absolutely stunning and amazing body 🔥🔥❤️”

Rebecca Sarker stuns Emmerdale fans

Another said: “Absolutely stunning 🔥🔥😍😍❤️❤️ xxx”

Rebecca’s on-screen lover Kevin Mathurin commented: “Come to Papa 😍 🤣”

It’s not the first time Rebecca has stunned fans with her bikini shots.

The actress has even been dubbed a Bond girl for her impressive snaps.

She last posted from a sunshine break abroad last summer.

Rebecca was joined by her two children on the break, and she gushed how “restorative” it was for her.

“Really appreciate the restorative power of travel despite the PCRs, PLFs and the N95s,” she wrote.

“Refreshed and back to work @emmerdale @itv ready for the challenge ahead.”

Back then, Rebecca’s followers rushed to praise her for sharing the shots.

“You look stunning,” wrote one fan, adding a fire emoji.

Rebecca plays Manpreet Sharma in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

“Looking incredible,” agreed another.

Another fan said: “Nice to see you taking a nice break and soaking up the sun abroad. You look absolutely great too in your outfits.”

A fifth said: “Looks like you’ve had an amazing time good for you all… And I think we have our next Bond girl right here.”

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Even Rebecca’s Emmerdale castmates couldn’t resist paying her some compliments.

Fiona Wade, who plays Manpreet’s ex-stepdaughter Priya, wrote: “That body!!” adding a row of flame emojis.

And Michelle Hardwick (Vanessa Woodfield) simply posted three of the same emojis, indicating how hot her co-star is looking.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!