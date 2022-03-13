Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu left housebound during crippling health battle

Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu has revealed she couldn’t leave the house during her crippling anxiety battle.

The Meena Jutla star, 24, developed anxiety towards the end of her studies at London’s Guildhall School of Music & Drama.

And it sadly made it difficult for her to leave the house.

Speaking to Fabulous, she said: “I felt unsafe a lot. Not like someone was going to attack me. I just didn’t feel comfortable, especially around people that I didn’t know.

“It was probably social anxiety, fear of judgement and fear about the future.

“When I left drama school, I moved back with my family and I became quite reclusive.

“I didn’t leave the house a lot, I had terrible insomnia and suffered from food allergies and intolerances.”

However with fame beckoning, Paige developed coping mechanisms that help her to this day.

She explained: “I read self-help books, had therapy and went to a nutritionist.

“I found it really helpful, especially when I was in the thick of anxiety.

“I’m so grateful for that time now, because I taught myself how to really take care of my emotions and my mental health.”

Meena will soon say goodbye to Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Sadly for Emmerdale fans, Paige will soon leave the soap as Meena Jutla gets her comeuppance.

However Paige has promised the ending will leave viewers delighted.

She told ED! and other media: “The ending’s incredible, better than I could ever have imagined, and I have already started crying.

“[Meena] is a psychopath and believes nobody will ever get the better of her. Psychopaths are incapable of feeling fear like we can.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

