Emmerdale star Natalie J Robb debuts dramatic new haircut at the NTAs

Emmerdale star Natalie J Robb joined her castmates on the red carpet at the NTAs last night and showed off a dramatic new look.

The Moira Dingle actress wore a yellow, floral satin dress as she beamed alongside other Emmerdale stars.

And after showing off a lighter and slightly shorter style on screen a few weeks ago, it seems she’s now gone even more dramatic with her hair style!

Natalie often wears her hair up, but now she’s cut it altogether! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emmerdale star Natalie J Robb debuts new haircut

Natalie is known for having long dark locks. In fact, fans are often gushing about how beautiful she looks when Moira scrubs up out of her dirty farm gear. She usually wears her hair tied up on screen and recently showed off a sleeker, lighter-coloured style when Moira got all dressed up for a christening.

However as Emmerdale shared pictures of her to their Instagram account last night, it was evident Natalie has changed things up again. This time she really has gone for the chop.

Posing alongside fellow cast members Lewis Cope (Nicky), Flo Wilson (Claudette), Daisy Campbell (Amelia), Rebecca Sarker (Manpreet) and Kevin Mathurin (Charles) Natalie looked all dressed up to the nines.

She had cut her long hair and had it slicked back in a sleek, stylish bob that fell just below her ears.

Fans noticed the new do, with one saying: “Ooh Natalie has chopped her hair!”

Another commented: “Natalie looks amazing, her hairstyle looks so chic.” Meanwhile, someone else focused on her dress saying: “I love Natalie’s dress, nice to see a celeb in a modest dress for a change.”

Moira has to tie her hair back because of her farm work (Credit: ITV)

Flo Wilson steals the show

Natalie wasn’t the only one who caught fans’ eyes last night as Claudette actress Flo Wilson also stunned.

She looked unrecognisable from her dowdy character Claudette. Wearing a floor-length, black, sleeveless gown, teamed with a huge chain belt, long black gloves with more chain detailing, and a quirky pork pie hat, she certainly looked different!

“Blimey, Charles’ mum looking amazing,” declared one stunned fan.

Others quickly agreed: “Hardly recognised her,” said one and another shared: “I had to zoom in!” Someone else said: “It took me a while to realise it was her.”

Unfortunately it wasn’t a winning night for Emmerdale elsewhere after EastEnders swept the board and took home all three soap-related awards.

