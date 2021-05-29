Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick has hit back at claims gay people can’t be happy with a beaming picture of her family.

The Vanessa Woodfield actress hit back at a bizarre video from a conspiracy theorist in the best way possible.

She quoted the video that says: “I don’t see anyone or know anyone who is gay who’s happy. It’s a miserable lifestyle, it’s a promiscuous lifestyle, it’s a dark lifestyle.”

And added her own rebuttal with a picture of her and wife Kate Brooks and their son Teddy.

What did Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick say?

Michelle savagely added: “Yup, this picture just radiates misery.”

The actress’ co-stars flocked to back her up on Twitter.

Lisa Riley wrote: “Go away you rancid individual.

“Your aura is dark and negative with zero happiness, that’s blatant to see. What you need is to spend time with HAPPY, GLOWING, BEAUTIFUL GAY PEOPLE.

“Maybe then you can lift off your darkness and have a happy life. Seriously in this day and age.”

Jay Kontzle said: “Gemma looks like she’s surrounded by negativity and doesn’t know anyone in general. What a stupid comment and totally unnecessary!

“Insensitive and huge example on what’s wrong with this world. Examine yourself before evaluating others!”

Emmerdale’s Michelle Hardwick defended by co-stars

Laura Norton added: “It’s just beyond ridiculous.”

Last year when Teddy was just 10 weeks old, a homophobic troll sent Michelle vile abuse.

The vile messages were posted underneath the picture – and Michelle decided to shame him.

She shared a screenshot of the comments to Twitter with the words: “This charming post came as a response to a picture of our beautiful son. It’s 2020. Just be kind.”

Television presenter Lorraine Kelly said: “Oh Michelle I’m so sorry – this is truly vile.

“Please don’t let these bigots get to you. This sort of prejudice and abuse used to make me so angry but now I feel sorry for them. Imagine being so so full of hate and bile.”

