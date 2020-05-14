Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick reveals pregnancy cravings

Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick has revealed her pregnancy cravings as she expects her first child.

The soap fave, who plays Vanessa Woodfield in Emmerdale, announced the news she and her wife, Kate Brooks, were having a baby last month.

Kate and Michelle are having a baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Emmerdale fans baffled by 'missing' scene as Charity and Vanessa's big news appears to have been 'cut'

Michelle's pregnancy cravings

The 44-year-old actress is due in October and has updated fans on how her pregnancy is progressing.

Tweeting her 109K followers, Michelle joked: "I can't stop eating Squashies #pregnancycravings."

I can’t stop eating squashies #pregnancycravings 😳 — Michelle Hardwick (@ChelleHardwick) May 13, 2020

Squashies are soft sweets that come in all sorts of flavours.

Although Michelle hasn't revealed the sex of her baby, the cravings quickly had fans guessing.

It's an old wives' tale that a sweet tooth during pregnancy is a sign it's a girl!

"I think you're having a girl," suggested one.

Another agreed: "A little girl on the way, I'd say."

Plenty of other followers said they had the same craving and they weren't even pregnant!

When did Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick announce her pregnancy?

I can’t stop eating Squashies!

The 44-year-old actress revealed her pregnancy last month in a cute photo on Instagram.

Michelle is clutching her stomach aside her Emmerdale producer wife Kate, who is holding their pet dog Fred.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ #BabyBrooks A post shared by Michelle Hardwick (@missmichellehardwick) on Apr 21, 2020 at 11:58am PDT

The image was captioned: "Fred's big brother duties commence in October #BabyBrooks."

The couple married in September 2019 at Elvis Presley's Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, without any family or friends.

Michelle posted the news to Instagram at the time and wrote: "In over 100 degrees heat, on Tuesday 10th September, I became Mrs Brooks."

Michelle and Kate got engaged at the end of 2018 after Michelle popped the question.

Last October, Michelle shared a picture of the couple's wedding celebrations in September with their followers.

This is Michelle's second marriage after she split from ex-wife Rosie Nicholls in 2017.

Michelle Hardwick in Emmerdale

Michelle Hardwick plays Vanessa Woodfield in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Vet Vanessa Woodfield arrived in Emmerdale in 2008

Currently her character is battling bowel cancer. She is having chemotherapy to try to beat the disease.

But she is fearful for her future, worried what will happen to her son Johnny if she dies.

Last night, Vanessa's fiancée Charity Dingle agreed to adopt Johnny, but they will face a struggle when they realise the tot's dad, Kirin, needs to agree.

Kirin is currently on the run in South America after causing a fatal hit and run, but could this pave the way for his return?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.