Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick debuts her baby bump in social media snap

Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick has debuted her baby bump in a new social media snap.

The actress, who plays Vanessa Woodfield in Emmerdale, announced the news she and her wife, Kate Brooks, were having a baby last month.

Kate and Michelle are having a baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick jokes 'what has become of me'?!

The 44-year-old actress is due in October and has shared a gorgeous picture of her growing tum as she adjusts to pregnant life.

She even joked about what she's turned into as she's been baking and is wearing a floral dress!

Michelle captioned the pic: "I've baked brownies and I'm wearing a floral maternity dress. What has become of me?"

Co-stars including Natalie-Ann Jamieson (Amy Wyatt) and Amy Walsh (Tracy Metcalfe) commented heart emojis.

Antony Quinlan, who played Pete Barton on the soap until earlier this year, said: "You look [fire emoji] Sexy mamma."

Another fan added: "Pregnancy looks so good on you."

"You look gorgeous and the brownies look yummy! I'm glad to see pregnancy is treating you well," said someone else.

What has become of me?

Michelle's pregancy cravings

Last week Michelle updated her followers on her pregnancy cravings.

She admitted she couldn't "stop earing Squashies"!

I can’t stop eating squashies #pregnancycravings 😳 — Michelle Hardwick (@ChelleHardwick) May 13, 2020

Squashies are soft sweets that come in all sorts of flavours and it got people talking about what gender her baby might be.

Although Michelle hasn't revealed the sex of her baby, an old wives' tale suggests that a sweet tooth during pregnancy is a sign it's a girl!

"I think you're having a girl," suggested one.

Another agreed: "A little girl on the way, I'd say."

When did Michelle announce her pregnancy?

The 44-year-old actress revealed her pregnancy last month in a cute photo on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ #BabyBrooks A post shared by Michelle Hardwick (@missmichellehardwick) on Apr 21, 2020 at 11:58am PDT

The image was of Kate and Michelle and their dog, Fred, and was captioned: "Fred's big brother duties commence in October #BabyBrooks."

The couple married in September 2019 at Elvis Presley's Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, without any family or friends.

Michelle posted the news to Instagram at the time and wrote: "In over 100 degrees heat, on Tuesday 10th September, I became Mrs Brooks."

Michelle Hardwick in Emmerdale

Michelle Hardwick plays Vanessa Woodfield in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Vet Vanessa Woodfield arrived in Emmerdale in 2008 and has been part of some huge storylines.

Currently her character is battling bowel cancer and is after an operation is having chemotherapy.

Wanting to make sure her son, Johnny, is looked after should the worst happen, Vanessa is putting the final plans in place for her fiancée, Charity Dingle, to adopt Johnny, but things have already hit a snag.

Charity's investigations into Kirin's whereabouts have hit a snag (Credit: ITV)

Although Vanessa doesn't know it, Charity has discovered that the tot's dad, Kirin, needs to agree.

Kirin is currently on the run in South America after causing a fatal hit and run, and no one knows how to get hold of him. His former stepmum Priya has said he keeps moving around to avoid being caught.

With Rhona and Charity determined to keep the stressful news from Vanessa, can they sort it out before she discovers things aren't as straightforward as they'd hoped?

Emmerdale is on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

