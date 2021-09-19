Emmerdale star Max Parker parties with new Hollywood co-stars after landing major role

Ex Emmerdale star Max Parker is partying with his new Hollywood co-stars after quitting the soap.

The Luke Posner actor left the ITV show earlier this year after two years playing the chef.

Max Parker parties with Hollywood co-stars (Credit: Instagram)

Max has landed a role on new US TV series Vampire Academy.

And now he has seemingly confirmed it by partying with the cast in Spain where the series is being filmed.

Posting on his Instagram stories Max shared videos from a night out with stars Kieron Moore and Mia McKenna Bruce.

It is not yet known who Max is playing in the high profile show.

A source told The Sun: “His role is being kept hush hush but it’s a good sign Max has avoided the soap star curse so soon after leaving the Dales.”

Max quit the soap in the hopes of making it big in Hollywood – and it seems to have paid off.

At the time a source told the publication: “Max was never going to stay on the soap for years.

“He’s ambitious and a talented guy – he’s already auditioning for new roles and excited for the future.

“But never say never – there’s always a chance he could return one day.”

Max Parker could one day return to Emmerdale as Luke Posner (Credit: ITV)

Will Max Parker return to Emmerdale?

Max’s time on the ITV soap is definitely over for now – but he has hinted he could return one day.

Posting a series of pictures and videos from his time on the soap, Max said goodbye on Instagram.

He wrote: “GOODBYE EMMERDALE! What an amazing two years it’s been!”

Max even hinted he could return to the soap.

He added: “Met some pretty special people along the way too! Til we meet again, LUKE POSNER clocking off!”

Max’s co-star Isabel Hodgins commented: “What a delight you’ve been!!!! God I’ll miss you!!”

