Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden has head shaved by 10-year-old son Buster

Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden has shaved his head during coronavirus lockdown - and he let his eldest son Buster do it for him!

Matthew shared a picture to his Instagram page of a 'makeover' his family had given him.

He captioned the snap: "Hair by Buster... Face by Bowie...Bags under my eyes by Ace... Frown on my face by Charley!

"A family effort for my look today."

Read more: Emmerdale's Jeff Hordley reveals relative is trapped on coronavirus hit cruise ship

Buster cuts his dad's hair

Matthew also posted a timelapse video to his Instagram stories of Buster helping to rid his dad of his hair.

Matthew's co-star wife, Charley Webb, commented a rolling eyes emoji.

And Amy Walsh, who plays Tracy Metcalfe in Emmerdale, added some rolling with laughter emojis.

"OMG is this you Matt - what's happened to your hair?" said one follower.

In the video he posted, Matthew admitted it wasn't "the best haircut" he'd ever had.

He also commented that 'mum' aka Charley had helped too.

Charley Webb the hairdresser?

In fact, Charley has already given her husband a lockdown haircut when he let her cut his hair using a bowl!

The actress took to Instagram to share a video of her cutting actor Matthew's hair with a bowl as a guide.

Charley Webb cut Matt's hair with a bowl (Credit: Instagram)

Posting a picture of her carrying out the cut, she said: "You know things are boring when he lets you cut his hair around a bowl.

"We did a quiz on Zoom last night and it turned into hair cuts all round for the boys. PS. I'm not recommending you try this at home."

Charley's had an eventful lockdown so far.

Supermarket abuse

She revealed she went to the supermarket where no one had masks or gloves on and "got abuse" when she asked people to stop coming closer to her than two metres.

I went to our local supermarket today. No one had masks or gloves on, including the people that were working. I had to ask 2 people to stop coming closer than 2metres and got abuse. A lot of people aren’t taking this seriously whatsoever. https://t.co/Du0MKx0BbV — Charley Webb (@MissCharleyWebb) March 27, 2020

Read more: Emmerdale's James Hooten reveals blunder from Sam and Lydia's wedding

She also said she's been sent a "horrific" voice message that turned out to be a hoax.

Charley wants the woman behind it, who claimed to work for the NHS, to be sent to prison.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.