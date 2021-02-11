Emmerdale actor Mark Charnock has shared a heartfelt tribute to his late on-screen son Harry Whittaker.

The 52-year-old star took to social media to remember little Harry, who was just three-years-old when he tragically passed away from a chronic lung disease.

Mark is best known for playing Marlon Dingle in the ITV soap, while the toddler played his son Leo.

On what would have been his 10th birthday, thinking of this little Spider-Man today. Thinking of the joy he brought to everyone he encountered and of his giddy laughter. Thinking of our prince Harry with love and happy memories. Xxx pic.twitter.com/PYsRQhV237 — Mark Charnock (@markcharnock) February 11, 2021

Emmerdale: What did Mark Charnock say?

Alongside a photo of little Harry, who died in 2014, Mark said: “On what would have been his 10th birthday, thinking of this little Spider-Man today.

“Thinking of the joy he brought to everyone he encountered and of his giddy laughter.

“Thinking of our prince Harry with love and happy memories. Xxx.”

The adorable toddler was seen wearing a Spiderman costume in the shot.

Mark Charnock paid tribute to his late on-screen son Harry Whittaker (Credit: ITV)

He first appeared in the ITV soap in 2011, having shared the role with Theo Tasker.

Meanwhile, Harry was also the nephew of Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker.

His last appearance as Leo was aired on July 11 2014, just ten days after Harry’s death.

At the time, an Emmerdale spokesperson said: “Very sadly we can confirm Harry Whittaker’s passing. We will all miss him greatly and have offered our sincerest condolences to his family at this very sad time.”

Zoe Henry also shared a touching tribute to little Harry (Credit: ITV)

What did Mark’s followers say?

The post didn’t go unnoticed by Zoe Henry, who played Harry’s on-screen mum Rhona Goskirk.

Sharing the photo, the actress wrote: “Oh Harry. You little love, defo my superhero.”

Meanwhile, fans rushed to show their support.

Furthermore, one said: “Bless him. My thoughts are with his family and his extended Emmerdale family. RIP little man.”

In addition, a second commented: “Aw so sad. Hope he is having his own superhero party in heaven.”

A third added: “May he celebrate his birthday with the angels.”

