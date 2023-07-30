Emmerdale star Mark Charnock hits out at ‘sickening’ and ‘disgusting’ imposter as fans rally round

Emmerdale star Mark Charnock has taken to Instagram to hit out at yet another imposter pretending to be him.

He asked fans to report and block the user after they “sickeningly” used photos of his late colleagues to trick people into thinking it was the real Mark.

The Marlon Dingle actor posted the account’s details to his own Instagram page saying it “disgusts” him.

Emmerdale star Mark Charnock hits out at ‘sickening’ imposter

Mark used his verified account to reach out to his 52.4k followers. He said: “This person, (@markcharnockofficial0) whilst pretending to be me has sickeningly used my photo of three colleagues of mine who have sadly passed away to authenticate his or her username. It disgusts me and I hope you feel the same. Please block and report this person.”

Fans certainly did feel the same and flocked to support the actor.

“Shocking,” said one, as others assured him they had also “reported and blocked”.

“It is sick they are using your late colleagues to promote this fake account!” agreed another user.

“How rude and intrusive. Reported and blocked,” said one more.

Someone else wrote: “Some awful people about,” before also revealing they’d reported and blocked the account.

“You’re a legend my friend, and inspirational,” shared one more.

More fake accounts

It’s not the first time Mark has asked his fans for help when someone was pretending to be him online. He also posted on Instagram in March that a fake account had been made of him.

Sharing a picture online, a fake Instagram account named ‘@markcharnockchat’ could be seen sporting an image of the popular actor.

It also had the same caption as the one Mark has on his official account: ‘Some kind of lanky idiot.’

The account already had 1,987 followers although it had been set to private.

It had been messaging and requesting to follow Emmerdale fans, pretending to be Mark.

Captioning the photo, the real Mark Charnock wrote: “Sigh…this is someone pretending to be me. It’s exhausting. Why do people do this? It’s SO weird.”

He then asked fans to join him in reporting the fake account: “Please report and unfollow. Thank you. X”

Soap fans rally round Mark

After reading Mark’s message, fans were quick to rally round and give their support to the star then too.

One fan wrote: “Trolls are just saddos who have no life at all . Best to block and report . You’re a brilliant Emmerdale actor Mark.”

Another follower commented: “Found and reported. There’s too much of that nonsense going on on social media.”

Former Emmerdale actor and Aaron Dingle star, Danny Miller then joked: “So that wasn’t you?”

Mark replied: “Don’t make me come over there!!!”

