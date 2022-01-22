Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter makes heartbreaking confession about Danny Miller

Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter has admitted she still can’t accept Danny Miller has quit the soap.

The actress plays Chas Dingle, Danny’s on-screen mum.

Emmerdale actress Lucy Pargeter admits she can’t accept Danny Miller has quit (Credit: SplashNews)

And even though he bowed out of the soap last year to take part in I’m A Celebrity and other new opportunities, Lucy still struggles to admit it to herself.

“Every time I walk into work, I’m expecting him to phone me and go, ‘I’m stuck on the M62, it’s absolutely rammed, can you tell them I’m going to be 10 minutes late?'” she told OK! Magazine.

“Or walking past his dressing room and seeing him. I’m missing him massively.

“But we’re on the phone all the time. And I spoke to him just the other day about getting to see him, his partner Steph and their son Albert.”

Danny’s character Aaron left the soap last year in tearful scenes with Lucy’s character Chas.

After Chas realised how much he was struggling after boyfriend Ben’s murder, she gave him her blessing to go and he left to travel the world.

Danny Miller launches new series after Emmerdale exit

Off-screen Danny recently won I’m A Celebrity – and has launched an exciting new venture with his family.

He, fiancee Steph and baby son Albert will star in their very own YouTube channel.

In a tweet shared with his 338.8k followers, Danny revealed the first of many vlogs.

Danny Miller had emotional final scenes with Emmerdale co-star Lucy Pargeter late last year (Credit: ITV)

“SO GUYS!! We’ve started our family YouTube channel We Are The Millers,” he tweeted.

“We’d love you to follow our journey with things such as: British Sign Language classes. Our family holiday. Albert’s reflux and much more,” he continued.

In the short three-minute video, Steph introduced herself and Danny to their new audience.

“Our vlog is going to be a little bit about our lives, our day-to-day,” Steph explained.

“But we’re also going to be covering our signs, so each week we’ll tell you what we learned at our sign class with Tiny Talks.”

So sadly it doesn’t look like Danny will be returning to Emmerdale soon.

