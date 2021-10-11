Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has claimed that she feels “judged” on set over her grief for her mum.

Lisa’s mum Cath died in her daughter’s arms in 2012 after a long and brave battle with breast cancer.

And, nine years on, Lisa has admitted that she is still grieving for her mum.

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley fought back tears on the show today (credit: ITV)

What did Emmerdale star Lisa Riley say about grief?

Lisa appeared on Lorraine today (October 11) to speak about the launch of her new grief podcast.

The actress said there’s no timetable for grief and told Lorraine everyone deals with it in their own way.

She said: “I wanted to be unbelievably honest and tell the truth about what I go through daily.

“The uphill struggle I have massively with being judged. I have it on set with Emmerdale when I’m at work,” she claimed.

Lisa’s mum Cath died in her arms in 2012 after battling cancer (Credit: ITV)

‘You should be over it by now’

Lisa continued: “Everyone knows me as having this fun, happy personality which is me. But the days I’m down, I find myself going: ‘It’s okay, it’s okay’ because I feel like I’m being judged.

“People are like: ‘Come on Lise, it’s been nine years – you should be over it by now.’

“Well no – it’s as worse today as when Mum initially passed nine years ago in July,” she said.

The actress got emotional when this picture of her and her mum flashed up on screen (Credit: ITV)

Lisa Riley on her mum’s legacy

Later in the chat, Lisa recalled celebrating her last birthday with her mum, who who having palliative care at the time.

The star looked visibly choked up as a picture of herself and her beloved mum enjoying dinner for her birthday flashed up on screen.

Lisa said: “That really breaks my heart because she made such a difference.

“She came to the restaurant, she was so poorly, and as always, she ordered her garlic prawns.”

Fighting back tears, Lisa continued: “She was so ill, but she did it and she was there so forever I can remember it. For my birthday, she made that effort.

“I think in life, what a legacy to leave.”

