Emmerdale star Liam Fox speaks out as he reveals ‘loneliness’ killed his father

Emmerdale star Liam Fox, who plays Dan Spencer, has revealed that his dad died of loneliness.

Liam appeared on Good Morning Britain today (Thursday, December 15) with his Emmerdale co-star Daisy Campbell, who plays Dan’s daughter Amelia Spencer.

During the interview Liam and Daisy discussed the ITV programme’s 1 Million Minutes campaign, which helps those feeling isolated in the UK.

Emmerdale: Liam Fox speaks about his dad’s loneliness

Liam spoke about his father, who died last February at the age of 73 from pneumonia after a long battle with alcoholism.

Speaking to presenters Adil Ray and Ranvir Singh he said: “There are so many people living on their own. My dad did and he suffered with it [loneliness]. Quite honestly, it killed him, his loneliness, by the end of it.

“Throughout his life he had been depressed, he turned to drink.”

He recalled: “You would go round to see him, and say come and live with us, but he didn’t want to come and live with you because he wanted to drink as well.

“So that vicious circle of loneliness and drink and just went on and on and on. It’s one of those things, but it’s out there, it’s not necessarily just old people, there’s people of all sorts of ages.”

Liam Fox opens up about his dad

Last year Liam opened up about his dad’s 40 year battle with alcoholism.

Liam was 13 when his dad Billy began drinking more and more. Billy died on February 21 last year.

Speaking to The Mirror last year he said: “Dad struggled with alcoholism for nearly 40 years of my life and it was absolutely horrendous for us to watch him get so regularly drunk knowing one day he would die from the demon drink.

“Even though we repeatedly warned him if he didn’t stop drinking he would die, he couldn’t help himself. If by me talking about what happened can help others, then that has to be a positive thing.

“Nobody should have to suffer in silence.”

