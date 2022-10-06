As Emmerdale’s Kerry gets engaged, when is actress Laura Norton’s wedding to her former co-star fiancé?

As Kerry Wyatt in Emmerdale Laura Norton has just issued quite the cringeworthy proposal to Al Chapman.

Viewers know Al is about to dump unsuspecting Kerry and run off with Chas.

As Kerry plans the wedding of her dreams, in real life, Laura‘s also got a wedding to plan after her engagement to a former co-star.

Laura and Mark Jordon, who played Daz Spencer on the ITV soap, got engaged in 2018.

They also had their first child in 2021, and the actress is now pregnant with their second baby, believed to be due later this year.

Kerry and Daz were close on screen too (Credit: ITV)

When did Emmerdale stars Laura Norton and Mark Jordon meet?

Laura and Mark met when he joined Emmerdale as Daz Spencer in 2014.

He was married to actress Siobhan Finneran at the time and they have two children together – Poppy and Joseph.

Siobhan and Mark separated shortly after his first stint on the show and it was after that that Laura and Mark got together.

Laura has revealed she and Mark became friends first and then it graduated into something more serious.

Speaking on Loose Women in 2020, Laura said: “When we first told each other we liked each other we just went, ‘Shall we just leave it? Shall we just stay as friends? It’s probably best.’

Mark, 55, added: “We were really good friends. We kept re-examining the question and eventually it was a bit more of a question.”

Laura also opened up to Inside Soap magazine earlier this summer about meeting Mark.

She explained she didn’t have much time to get to know him as his first stint on the soap was only two weeks.

“We kept in touch as friends and grew closer – and we never looked back!” she added.

“If you’d have said when we first met that in a few years we would be a couple and have a baby, I would’ve said ‘excuse me?'”

The actress also admitted “it wasn’t love at first sight!”

She said: “Our paths crossed later, we became close friends, then the unexpected happened and now we have a baby – it’s bizarre when I think about it!”

Emmerdale stars Mark and Laura were friends first (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Laura Norton engaged to Mark Jordon

Laura and Mark got engaged in 2018, however they didn’t reveal their happy news until seven months later!

Mark revealed the news on Twitter, writing: “Well 2018 had some of the highest highs and the lowest lows. Really got to feel the love of true friends.

“Feel blessed by the support of my children and elated to have heard the word “yes” from the most beautiful woman in the world. (sic)”

Well 2018 had some of the highest highs and the lowest lows. Really got to feel the love of true friends . Feel blessed by the support of my children and elated to have heard the word “yes “ from the most beautiful woman in the world @lawrencenotrin 💜 — Mark Jordon (@JoepopProds) January 1, 2019

During their Loose Women interview, Mark revealed he asked her father’s permission and then proposed while on holiday in Spain.

“On the last night we were there, all the fireworks were going off in the bay and I decided that was the most ideal time to rush her to the balcony. I’d set the ring there and the champagne.”

But Laura admitted she somewhat spoiled the big moment!

“I just thought ‘brilliant, we’ve just got back to the room, I can get in my pyjamas, take my make-up off’, I just sat there with big black marks under my eyes!”

Mark and Laura’s happy news came less than a month after he pleaded not guilty to attacking a pensioner.

Why was Mark Jordon arrested?

Mark was arrested after being accused of biting and threatening a pensioner at a pub garden.

However, he was ultimately found not guilty of affray, unlawful wounding and assault by beating.

He has revealed he spent thousands on clearing his name in court, meaning the couple had to put their wedding on hold.

He told the Sunday People in 2019: “I was at home watching the wedding fund being spent on barristers fees – watching it dwindle.”

However, he added they were saving again once the trial was over: “But now we can start all over, we’re already discussing plans.”

Mark went on to speak of his year of hell fighting the accusations, and said he hopes to return to Emmerdale one day.

When a Twitter user said they’d love him to return to the soap, Mark replied: “I would like that too, love the crew who make it, love my friends who act in it. Great gig.”

Mark and Laura got engaged in 2018, but haven’t set a wedding date yet (Credit: ITV)

When is Emmerdale star Laura Norton getting married?

Laura and Mark have not revealed a wedding date.

On Loose Women Mark explained they had hoped to do it in 2020.

“We had hoped it would be this year, I went off on a tour and then we were planning everything and we were like as soon as the tour’s done…”

“Then Covid happened,” added Laura. “And I’m pregnant as well, there is that!”

The couple welcomed first son, Jesse in January 2021.

Then in August of this year Laura posted a snap to Instagram revealing her baby bump for their second child, arriving soon.

The pair also welcomed a puppy into their family back in 2020.

The wedding plans may just have to wait!

