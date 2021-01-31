Emmerdale star Kris Mochrie shows off adorable puppy after ‘moving in’ with Max Parker

Emmerdale star Kris Mochrie has hinted he and boyfriend Max Parker have added to their family.

The boys played brothers Lee and Luke Posner in the ITV soap before finding love backstage.

Kris Mochrie has revealed a new puppy called Otto (Credit: Instagram Stories)

And after apparently moving in together last year, it seems they have now adopted a puppy.

Kris posted a video of the little Labrador called Otto on Instagram.

Showing off their stunning apartment, Otto stole the show in the snap.

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Kris for comment.

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Romance for Gabby and Jamie?

The couple recently appeared to confirm they had moved in together with a sweet social media video showing Max resting his head on Kris’ leg.

The couple can be seen watching Gogglebox as Max joined in singing – not knowing Kris was recording him.

He laughs as he realises in the video posted to Kris’ Instagram stories.

The happy couple have reportedly moved in together (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Max Parker and Kris Mochrie are apparently living together

A source told The Sun: “As first homes go, this is a doozy. Max and Kris are proud and excited to start the next phase of their relationship in style.

“Moving to Manchester works well for them as it’s a central point between Leeds, where Max films Emmerdale, and London, where Kris does a lot of consultancy work. Plus, it’s close to Kris’ native Liverpool.

“It’s a long way from the rural village life of Emmerdale, but they’ve worked hard for what they’ve got.”

The sweet video shows Max Parker resting his head on boyfriend Kris’ knee in their new apartment (Credit: Instagram Stories)

How did romance blossom?

The pair’s relationship was revealed last year after they enjoyed a string of dates.

At the time, a source revealed: “They met on Kris’ last day filming and just hit it off. They were cast as brothers and are really alike and have been joking that casting did a great job.

“The boys kept in touch after Kris finished on the show but they’ve spent a lot of time together over summer.”

Max plays Luke Posner in Emmerdale while Kris played his evil brother Lee (Credit: ITV)

The couple sparked speculation when they filmed themselves on social media on a hike in the middle of a thunderstorm.

Kris posted a video to Instagram showing himself and Max walking in the rain.

Meanwhile, Kris also shared a cute picture to Instagram in July last year and it left fans thrilled.

Read more: Emmerdale: Manpreet and vicar Charles shocking past revealed!

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one gushing: “Hot couple.”

Another commented: “Great pic guys. Wishing you both all the best.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!