Emmerdale star Kevin Mathurin hits back at cruel trolls: ‘I hope you feel better soon’

Emmerdale star Kevin Mathurin has hit back at cruel trolls as he took a stance against their negative comments on Twitter.

The Charles Anderson actor slammed the one percent of followers who are trolling him.

He’s made it clear that he won’t tolerate this behaviour, hoping that they ‘feel better soon.’

Kevin has hit back at trolls (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kevin Mathurin hits back at cruel trolls

Actor Kevin Mathurin has hit back at some cruel trolls who have been tagging him in some negative comments.

Tweeting today (Friday, July 14), Kevin decided to address the hate comments.

You know that 1% percent of you that pluck up the courage, warm up your thumbs to type negative comments when someone expresses a little bit of joy…I hope you feel better about your life soon. Or better yet, don't @ me..🙄 — Kevin Mathurin (@KevMathurin) July 14, 2023

On Twitter, Kevin wrote: “You know that 1% percent of you that pluck up the courage, warm up your thumbs to type negative comments when someone expresses a little bit of joy…I hope you feel better about your life soon. Or better yet, don’t @ me..”

He then decided to end on a cheery note, soon tweeting again and commenting: “Good morning to the other 99% of you.”

Fans have defended Kevin (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans rush to support Kevin Mathurin

Emmerdale fans have now rushed to support Kevin and have stood by him against the trolls.

One fan wrote: “It’s says all about them, but it’s nothing about you. Keep smiling and enjoying everything you have to be happy about.”

Another added: “Little more than 1% I fear Kevin, with so much negativity around I’m just glad there are more people like you around, hope you have a good day.”

A third fan shared: “Hollow hearts quick thumbs, some are rife for it. Rotters. It’s always them not you.”

Kevin paid a tribute to Karene after her exit (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kevin Mathurin pays tribute to co-star in sweet post

Kevin’s tweet comes just days after the star paid tribute to his co-star Karene Peter after her exit from the soap.

On Instagram, Kevin shared a series of photos of himself working alongside Naomi Anderson actress, Karene Peters.

He then captioned the post: “So Naomi left the village for Ibiza last week. Sadly, for us as friends and a team, we dealt with the goodbyes months ago. I had to hold it down for no spoilers. But it wouldn’t feel right to go on without acknowledging how much you are missed right now. @kareneestelle, you gave so much jokes on set. You and @rebeccasarker together was a PROBLEM! The energy was vibrant. The Naomi character was such a headache for Charles to deal with on paper, but you always played her, so you were left thinking: “She has a point, you know.” You are a beautiful human being who knows her path. I really admire that. Stay on it. You’re definitely heading in the right direction. PEACE MI DAWTA!”

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!