Emmerdale star Katie Hill plays mouthy, fierce schoolgirl Sarah Sugden in the soap.

She’s the fifth actress to play the character and took over when the role shifted to include more dramatic storylines.

Katie turned 18 in March 2021, making her a couple of years older than her alter ego Sarah, who was born in July 2005.

Katie Hill plays Sarah Sugden in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

What else has Emmerdale star Katie Hill been in?

Emmerdale is talented Katie’s first television role, but we reckon she’s got a great future ahead of her.

She often posts videos on her Instagram account of herself singing – much to the delight of her 52,000 followers.

During the first lockdown in 2020, Katie took part in The Woolpack Sessions.

These were a series of videos posted by the extremely talented Emmerdale cast, sharing themselves singing their favourite songs.

Katie’s cover of Ariana Grande’s Almost is Never Enough has been watched more than 200,000 times.

Katie took part in The Woolpack Sessions in the first lockdown. (Credit: YouTube/Emmerdale)

Who is Katie Hill friends with?

According to Katie’s social media, she’s often found hanging out with Emmerdale co-star Daisy Campbell, who plays Amelia Spencer.

She’s also close to Emma Atkins, who plays her grandmother Charity Dingle. And proud on-screen mum Charley Webb, aka Debbie Dingle, often admires Katie’s singing videos.

What’s next for Emmerdale star Katie Hill?

Sarah Sugden has been quiet recently. Fuming over grandmother Charity’s bad behaviour and missing mum Debbie, who’s living in Scotland.

With her relationship with Charity finally looking more positive, Sarah’s gone off to Scotland to spend time with her mum. But we reckon she’ll be up to no good as soon as she’s back.

