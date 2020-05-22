Emmerdale star Katherine Dow Blyton reveals relation to author Enid Blyton

Emmerdale star Katherine Dow Blyton has revealed she is related to legendary author Enid Blyton.

The actress, who plays Harriet Finch in the ITV soap, appeared on This Morning today (Friday, May 22) to talk about her current storyline.

Speaking with Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, the interview quickly moved on to the topic of family.

Katherine appeared on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Katherine talked about how many of her family members are nurses and work for the NHS.

Eamonn then changed the subject and asked if she was related to the famous author, Enid. Katherine replied saying: "Apparently yes, very distantly. Enid Blyton was a cousin of my grandpa's."

Katherine plays Harriet in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Enid Blyton was a cousin of my grandpa's.

Enid died in 1968 at the age of 71 and wrote many popular children's series. These included, The Famous Five, The Secret Seven and she created the character Noddy, who is still very popular to this day.

What's happening between Harriet and Malone?

Two months ago Emmerdale suspended production due to the coronavirus pandemic. However yesterday (Thursday, May 21) it was revealed some of the cast members were back filming six special lockdown episodes.

But in her interview, when asked if she would be going back to work soon, Katherine said: "I'm not involved in the isolation episodes which I think are happening now. So that's really good news.

Harriet has been sleeping with corrupt copper Malone (Credit: ITV)

"But hopefully we'll get back and we can continue this storyline because we sort of left it on a real cliffhanger, which I know is what soaps are about, but a two-month cliffhanger is even too much for me."

She continued: "So hopefully when we eventually do get back, we can continue where we left off. But we'll just have to see. It's going to be very different."

