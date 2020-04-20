Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant shares loved-up pictures with girlfriend as they wear matching outfits

Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant has shared loved-up pictures with his girlfriend Nicole as they wear matching outfits.

The actor posted the pictures to his Instagram account.

He captioned the post with world, sparkle and red love heart emojis.

In the snaps the pair are both wearing yellow outfits and are smiling happily at the camera.

Friends and fans commented on the cheerful post.

Joe's co-star Ash Palmisciano, who plays Matty Barton in Emmerdale commented: "Looking good guys."

Former Emmerdale actor Asan N'Jie wrote: "Go on the boy."

One fan commented: "All in yellow."

A second said: "So cute and matching."

A third added: "Colour matching is adorable."

Joe plays Jacob in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Recently Joe turned 18. Although unable to go out and celebrate, it looks like he's able to be with girlfriend Nicole during the coronavirus pandemic.

Joe and Nicole, 23, appear to have enjoyed many holidays and adventures together during their relationship, including Ibiza and Mexico.

Recently, Joe's new look left fans divided after he cut off his long hair for a much shorter look.

Although he went for the new look back in January, his new hair made a debut in Emmerdale last month.

What Emmerdale storylines is Jacob involved in?

Last year, Joe's alter ego, Jacob Gallagher, was at the centre of a child grooming storyline.

The storyline saw 15-year-old Jacob groomed by his teacher and dad's girlfriend Maya Stepney.

Jacob was groomed by school teacher Maya (Credit: ITV)

Eventually Maya went to prison, but when she was released it was revealed to viewers she was pregnant.

On Christmas day last year, Maya left the baby on David and Jacob's doorstep. A paternity test revealed David is the baby's father.

However some fans are convinced the DNA test was changed by Maya's ex-husband, Liam Cavanagh.

Do you think Jacob is really the father of baby Theo?

Emmerdale’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The soap now airs three episodes a week on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.

