Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley teases Caleb Miligan’s shocking secret

Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley has teased Caleb Miligan’s shocking secret.

The actor plays Cain Dingle in the ITV soap and viewers have watched his recent shock as long-lost brother Caleb arrived in the village.

Jeff Hordley has hinted about Caleb’s secret in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

They first met more than 30 years ago with Cain rejecting him.

But now they are back on track and building their family relationship back up.

However viewers are aware that Caleb is hiding a pretty big secret from Cain.

He recently told Cain how his ultimate plan was to take Home Farm away from Kim Tate – but a day after denied that to a mysterious contact.

His secret phone calls have fans convinced he is working another angle.

And now Jeff has teased the huge secret – but revealed he still doesn’t know what it is.

Emmerdale: What is Caleb hiding?

He told the TV Times: “I’m not 100 per cent sure [what it is], but I’ve got an inkling – and no, I’m not going to tell you what it is!

“I’m just thrilled to have a good friend on board in Will. I think the character has got a lot of gravitas, and Will is a fantastic actor.”

Meanwhile Sharon Marshall has also teased Caleb’s big secret.

“He does have a secret,” she said on This Morning.

“There’s something there. Lots of people are guessing… It’s a good one.”

This comes after executive producer Jane Hudson addressed the issue in February – on an episode of Loose Women.

What is Caleb hiding in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV) (Credit: ITV)

“There is a secret about Caleb and the viewers have not yet guessed it,” she said.

“I’ve been reading all the theories about who he is online.”

However she did rule out one major theory.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

“I can tell you he’s not an undercover cop,” she added.

Now fans are having to decide whether he’s Nicky’s dad, actually broke, a secret Tate family member or really back for revenge on Cain.

What do you think Caleb is hiding?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!