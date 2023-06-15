Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley reveals real-life link to Caleb co-star Will Ash

Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley has revealed a surprising off-screen link he shares with co-star Will Ash, who plays Caleb Miligan on the soap. Jeff, who plays Cain Dingle, revealed their bond on today’s episode of Lorraine.

Speaking to Jeff on the Emmerdale set, presenter Jake Quickenden quizzed the actor on his relationship to co-star Will Ash. It was then that viewers learned of Jeff and Will’s secret bond.

Jeff Hordley has opened up about his past with co-star Will Ash (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Jeff Hordley reveals off-screen history with Will Ash

“You actually went to school together, you’re both from Oldham?” Jake asked, of Jeff’s history with Will.

“We did, yeah,” Jeff replied. “We did a play together at school, yeah.” As reported by The Sun, Jeff and Will both attended North Chadderton School in Oldham.

Will and Jeff now play estranged half-brothers Caleb Miligan and Cain Dingle. The soap revealed Caleb’s existence last year as he paid a visit to Cain in jail.

Will and Jeff play brothers-turned-enemies on the show (Credit: ITV)

Flashbacks showed how Caleb sought Cain out as a youth – before being dismissed by his uninterested half-sibling. Years later, Caleb returned for revenge – having learned that his father was Frank Tate.

Caleb planned to reclaim what he saw as his heritage by scamming Kim Tate out of her money and land. Unfortunately, she saw through his plan before he was able to do so… with Caleb making an enemy of Cain in the process.

Could Cain have killed Caleb? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale tonight: Caleb left for dead by mystery attacker

Tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, June 15) will see Caleb attacked by a mystery figure after making an enemy of his family and friends in the village. After being hounded out of the pub, Caleb heads into the woods to blow off some steam.

However, he is attacked by a mystery assailant, and pushed off a cliff to his apparent death below. Left broken and bloodied on the ground, Caleb’s survival seems unlikely. But whodunnit?

There’s no shortage of suspects – not least Cain, who clashes with Caleb earlier in the episode. Could Cain have killed Caleb?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

