Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley makes huge plea to soap bosses as Caleb’s true identity exposed

Emmerdale star, Jeff Hordley, has made a huge plea to soap bosses as Caleb’s true identity as a bad guy is exposed.

Jeff has asked soap bosses to give Cain a break from having any enemies.

But, will Emmerdale bosses listen to his plea?

Caleb is plotting against Cain (Credit: ITV)

Caleb’s true identity was exposed

Caleb’s true identity was exposed recently as he proved himself to be a bad guy.

After spending time with Charity, Cain was prompted to give Caleb a chance.

He invited him into the Woolpack to have a drink with him and Chas.

At the bar, the three siblings started bonding over a conversation about Faith.

Afterwards, Cain watched on as Caleb played football with Kyle.

As the evening drew to a close, Cain and Caleb had a heart to heart.

However, all was not as it seemed as Caleb got into his car and made a mysterious phone call.

He explained to the person on the phone that their plan was coming into action.

They had Cain exactly where they wanted him.

It was then that Caleb revealed himself to be a bad guy, plotting against Cain.

Jeff has begged bosses to give Cain a rest from the bad guys (Credit: ITV)

Jeff Hordley begs Emmerdale bosses to take it easy on Cain

It seems that Jeff Hordley has had enough of Cain having a nemesis, especially after Al’s death.

He’s begged Emmerdale bosses to give Cain a bit of a break and to take it easy on him.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Jeff revealed: “I don’t think he needs a nemesis all the time! I think it would be nice to not have that for a while, to be honest — but I think they always like to put somebody against Cain.”

He then added: “I’m quite happy for there to be no nemesis for the time being, because then it makes a life a little bit more simpler!”

Jeff then hoped that Cain had learned something from Al’s death, stating: “If I’m speaking honestly as me playing the character, I don’t think he’s learned much from his time inside so far! But I hope to see some lessons and a change because of his actions. Fingers crossed that creates new pathways for him.”

But, is Cain safe from having a nemesis?

Cain will get on the wrong side of both Caleb and Will (Credit: ITV)

Will Cain get a break from his nemeses?

Unfortunately for Jeff, it looks like Cain won’t be escaping from his nemeses any time soon.

With Caleb revealing himself to be plotting against Cain, he’s already a secret nemesis.

Next week, Cain also gets on the wrong side of Will Taylor.

After Will and Cain clash over Kyle, Cain gets his revenge by letting out one of Kim’s stud horses.

Cain watches on as Will struggles to control the horse.

It looks like Cain faces trouble left, right and centre at the moment!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Is more trouble around the corner for Cain? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!