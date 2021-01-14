Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley and real-life wife Zoe Henry make rare on-screen appearance together

Emmerdale favourite Jeff Hordley and his real-life wife Zoe Henry made a rare on-screen appearance together this week.

Yes, the Celebrity Supply Teacher series on CBBC got a helping hand from real-life Emmerdale couple Jeff and Zoe today (January 14).

The pair have joined the BBC’s Lockdown Learning initiative to help teach the nation’s kids during lockdown.

They taught their specialist subject, gardening, at 10.05am.

The actors play Cain Dingle and Rhona Goskirk in the ITV soap.

Married Emmerdale actors Zoe Henry and Jeff Hordley will try their hand at teaching this week (Credit: Splash News)

Emmerdale stars Jeff Hordley and Zoe Henry make rare joint TV appearance

The couple’s 10-minute episode revolved around their love of gardening.

They’re keen gardeners, having previously kept their social media followers up to date with work on their allotment.

In the summer Zoe also showed off her husband’s gardening efforts as they harvested a host of home-grown fruit and vegetables.

Love the celebrity supply teacher spot!

Zoe has said: “There’s a lot to be said about mental health and having your hands in the soil – that’s a big one for me.

“For Jeff, it’s the health benefits of eating what we’ve grown.”

Zoe said the couple have also passed their love of gardening onto kids Stan and Violet.

Emmerdale fans and their kids may have watched Jeff and Zoe’s gardening handiwork on their Celebrity Supply Teacher episode over the summer.

This week’s episode is a repeat of that 10-minute show, but if you ask us it certainly beats burying your nose in a textbook!

The couple featured on the series earlier in the year (Credit: BBC)

What else is featuring on Celebrity Supply Teacher on CBBC this week?

There’s plenty more on offer on the channel should gardening not float your boat.

Celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal hosts a food science session on Friday.

Meanwhile, you can catch up on a number of Celebrity Supply Teacher episodes online.

Footballer Marcus Rashford took a PE lesson today (January 13), Spice Girl Geri Horner hosted a 10-minute English class and Chaser Mark Labbett hosted a maths lesson on Monday (January 11).

What have Brits said about the initiative?

Parents are loving the Celebrity Supply Teacher series.

Posting on Twitter, one said: “Love the celebrity supply teacher spot!”

Another added: “The celebrity supply teacher shows were great during last lockdown! We used them in school for the key worker kids as an assembly!”

“How cool is this!! I mean, PE with @MarcusRashford!” another exclaimed.

