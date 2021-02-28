Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley has revealed his nan’s blunt insult about his appearance.

The actor, who plays Cain Dingle on the ITV soap, was called a sex symbol on an appearance on Loose Women, but admitted his nan stops it from going to his head.

Jeff Hordley plays Cain Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

During the show, Nadia Sawalha called Jeff a ‘sex symbol’ but the actor said his nan thought otherwise.

And he revealed her brutal appraisal of his looks.

“I tell you what, not according to my nan,” he laughed.

“I rang my nan to tell her I was appearing on Loose Women and whilst I rang her she said ‘Jeffrey, you’ve just rang me at 7.20pm and Emmerdale is on, can I call you back?'” he said on the show.

Jeff added: “When she rang back, she said ‘Oh, you do look old’.”

The panel found Jeff’s nan’s cutting comment hysterical, with Stacey Solomon saying: “I love nans.”

However, soap viewers won’t agree with Jeff’s nan as they recently reacted with shock to discover his character’s true age.

In December the character, who is the same age as actor Jeff, celebrated his 50th birthday.

One said: “Cannot believe Cain is 50! I thought he was like 43 or something.”

A second said: “I can honestly say… Cain is definitely the fittest 50 year old I have ever seen! #Emmerdale”

A third said: “Happy ’50th’ birthday Cain Dingle! You don’t look a day over…”

Jeff Hordley is married to co-star Zoe Henry (Credit: Splash)

Who is Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley married to?

Actor Jeff is married to co-star Zoe Henry.

The married couple, who play Cain and Rhona Goskirk on the ITV soap, love to spend time with one another off-screen.

However, Zoe admitted they “enjoy each other’s independence” when they get to the soap’s set.

She said: “I think we probably both prefer not to work together.

“Of course, we enjoy each other’s company, yet I think we quite enjoy each other’s independence at work.

“I don’t know how well Rhona and Cain would get on, either – although I can see why it’s a source of amusement for people if we’re in the same scenes.”

