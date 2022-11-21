Billy in Emmerdale looking worried and Jay Kontzle smiling
Soaps

Emmerdale star Jay Kontzle announces birth of third child

Jay and his wife Mimi welcomed their third child last week

By Charlotte Rodrigues
| Updated:

Emmerdale star Jay Kontzle and his wife Mimi have announced the birth of their third child.

The couple are parents to daughter KaiBo and son Zion.

But now they have confirmed that their third child arrived last week.

Jay plays Billy in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star Jay Kontzle announces birth of third child

Speaking to OK! the couple said: “We’re excited to announce that on Friday, 18th November we were blessed with our third child. Mummy did amazing and both her and the baby are healthy and well.”

Jay added with a laugh: “Here’s hoping it’s our last.”

Jay and Mimi announced their pregnancy news in July.

Actor Jay, who plays Billy Fletcher in Emmerdale, revealed that he found out his wife was pregnant while he was on his lunch break on the set of the show.

Emmerdale Feb 15 Dawn and Billy are held captive by Meena
This year Billy and Dawn got married (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best Soap Villain now!

Billy Fletcher in Emmerdale

Jay joined the cast of Emmerdale in 2018 as Jessie’s son, Billy.

Earlier this year Billy got married to fiancé Dawn and became a stepdad to her son Lucas.

However Dawn got a shock when she met a young girl called Clemmie, who was the daughter of her old friend Beth.

Beth had died from an overdose and Clemmie was left in the care of Jade, who was a drug addict.

Dawn took Clemmie away from Jade but feared calling social services as she didn’t want Clemmie to be put into care.

Dawn began fighting to get custody of Clemmie and at first Billy was hesitant, but eventually agreed.

Billy and Dawn are fostering Clemmie (Credit: ITV)

However Dawn got a shock when she learnt that Lucas and Clemmie were half-siblings, as Lucas’s dad Alex is also Clemmie’s dad.

Determined to keep them together, Dawn and Billy have been fostering Clemmie.

Recently Alex returned and threatened to fight for custody of his two kids if Dawn and Billy didn’t give him money.

However it looks like Dawn’s stepmum, Kim, has managed to scare him into staying away.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

YouTube video player

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Billy Fletcher Emmerdale Jay Kontzle

Trending Articles

Chas looking shocked in Emmerdale, Sam looking upset in Coronation Street and Janine looking worried in EastEnders
Watch tonight’s cancelled Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders on ITV Hub and iPlayer
Mark Labbett looking to the side and Gloria Hunniford on Loose Women today
Loose Women: Mark Labbett defends Gloria Hunniford over ‘rude’ remark
Mike Tindall hugging Sue Cleaver on I'm A Celebrity
I’m A Celebrity fans make same demand over Mike Tindall’s behaviour towards Sue as she breaks down
Radio star Paul O’Grady smiling at event
Paul O’Grady fans thrilled as he announces career venture after BBC Radio exit: ‘Best news ever!’
Tom Parker on This Morning and Kelsey on Lorraine
Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey ‘finds love again’ months after singer’s death: ‘It’s very early days’
Chris Hemsworth, Isla Fisher and Ryan Kwanten in Home and Away
Home and Away: From Heath Ledger to Isla Fisher – the A-Listers who got their start on the show