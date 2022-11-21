Emmerdale star Jay Kontzle and his wife Mimi have announced the birth of their third child.

The couple are parents to daughter KaiBo and son Zion.

But now they have confirmed that their third child arrived last week.

Jay plays Billy in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star Jay Kontzle announces birth of third child

Speaking to OK! the couple said: “We’re excited to announce that on Friday, 18th November we were blessed with our third child. Mummy did amazing and both her and the baby are healthy and well.”

Jay added with a laugh: “Here’s hoping it’s our last.”

Jay and Mimi announced their pregnancy news in July.

Actor Jay, who plays Billy Fletcher in Emmerdale, revealed that he found out his wife was pregnant while he was on his lunch break on the set of the show.

This year Billy and Dawn got married (Credit: ITV)

Billy Fletcher in Emmerdale

Jay joined the cast of Emmerdale in 2018 as Jessie’s son, Billy.

Earlier this year Billy got married to fiancé Dawn and became a stepdad to her son Lucas.

However Dawn got a shock when she met a young girl called Clemmie, who was the daughter of her old friend Beth.

Beth had died from an overdose and Clemmie was left in the care of Jade, who was a drug addict.

Dawn took Clemmie away from Jade but feared calling social services as she didn’t want Clemmie to be put into care.

Dawn began fighting to get custody of Clemmie and at first Billy was hesitant, but eventually agreed.

Billy and Dawn are fostering Clemmie (Credit: ITV)

However Dawn got a shock when she learnt that Lucas and Clemmie were half-siblings, as Lucas’s dad Alex is also Clemmie’s dad.

Determined to keep them together, Dawn and Billy have been fostering Clemmie.

Recently Alex returned and threatened to fight for custody of his two kids if Dawn and Billy didn’t give him money.

However it looks like Dawn’s stepmum, Kim, has managed to scare him into staying away.

