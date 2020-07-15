Emmerdale star James Hooton stuns fans with topless birthday picture and video

Emmerdale star James Hooton, who plays Sam Dingle, has shared a topless picture and video from his birthday which has left his fans stunned.

The actor posted the picture to his Twitter account showing off his muscles.

Alongside the snap he wrote: "I'm 47 today! And I finally managed to gable end traverse of my house I've been trying since lockdown started."

He later posted the video, which showed a topless James scaling the side of his house.

One fan commented: "Look at that body."

A second said: "Guns similar to mine. Hope you had a fabulous day, fit one xx."

A third added: "Happy birthday Hooton! Looking like a damn action man."

James has played Sam for 25 years (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this year, James celebrated 25 years in Emmerdale.

Although the coronavirus pandemic has seemingly taken over 2020, it's still been a big year for James's alter ego Sam.

Earlier this year, Sam and Lydia got married. The Dingle wedding was completed as Lydia drank from the wellie.

Looking like a damn action man.

The couple even had their own lockdown episode a couple of weeks ago. During the two-hander, Sam worried about Lydia leaving their home, as she could be high risk as she potentially has Huntington's disease.

Lydia has a choice to make (Credit: ITV)

Whilst Sam and Lydia had a tough time in lockdown, the two managed to put their differences aside.

Lydia's story will continue next week when she opens up to Chas about the prospect of her Huntington's diagnosis.

Chas empathises with Lydia's paranoia about the test but tells her that the only way for her to know for sure is to take it.

Lydia has a choice to make... Will she take the test?

Emmerdale is on next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

