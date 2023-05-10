Emmerdale's logo, a female silhouette and background of the Dales
Emmerdale star issues recovery update following brain surgery

Martelle has updated fans

By Tamzin Meyer

Emmerdale star Martelle Edinborough has given a update to fans on Twitter following her recent brain surgery.

This comes after Martelle announced that she was in hospital after having an operation on a brain aneurysm.

Now, the Suzy Merton actress has updated fans on her recovery as she shared a new post on social media (Tuesday May 9, 2023).

Emmerdale's Martelle is smiling on the red carpet
Martelle went into hospital with a brain aneurysm (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emmerdale: Martelle Edinborough has brain surgery

Martelle Edinborough announced that  she was undergoing surgery after having a brain aneurysm last month (Wednesday April 19, 2023).

The Suzy Merton actress revealed that a mistake was made and had now been corrected. This meant that her aneurysm was big enough to require surgery.

Martelle announced on Twitter: “A few weeks ago I was told an existing brain aneurysm thought to always be tiny and stable had in fact always been of a size that needed treatment.

“Not sure where the error occurred for it to take so long to highlight this but despite the initial shock, I could only receive it as a blessing and refused to allow it to manifest into fear, stress and anxiety.”

She then added: “I had surgery where doctors were able to amazingly and successfully treat the aneurysm, placing a flow diverter in the artery to cut the off the blood supply to it, soon enabling it disappear for good!”

After her surgery, Martelle shared a photo of herself on a drip, writing: “This is me post surgery  Peace signs at the readyyy!  I can’t tell you how happy and blessed I felt/feel rn!  Massive, MASSIVE thank you to all the incredible NHS doctors, nurses and support staff, you are Amazing! I am TRULY grateful to you all.”

Suzy talks to Faye on Emmerdale
Martelle’s back at work (Credit: ITV)

Martelle gives fans an update after operation

Taking to Twitter once more yesterday, Martelle has updated fans after leaving hospital and recovering from her surgery.

In the post, Martelle shared two photos, one being of the ITV studios. The other one was of her dressed up in character.

The ITV studios stage door could be seen in one photo. Martelle was smiling in the mirror as Suzy in the other.

She captioned the photo: “Back at it againnn!!!  Hello Suzy!!!,” announcing her return to work after surgery.

Now fans can rest assured that Suzy is back in the village. They were quick to comment on her post.

“Welcome back!” several cried.

Another added: “Am loving your character, Suzy. She and Mary are the brightest sparks on Emmerdale!”

Someone else agreed: “Welcome back to the World Suzy Merton! Go and cause as much trouble as you want!”

“Aw wonderful Martelle. So happy for you,” said one more.

Martelle replied to almost everyone thanking them for their kindness and sharing warm-hearted wishes in return.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

