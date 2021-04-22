Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins has unveiled a new hair look after growing out her pixie cut.

She’d been sporting the trendy short ‘do for about two years but under the latest lockdown has let her hair grow out.

In fact, she just revealed that her lush hair is now long enough to put back in a chic ponytail.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she addressed her followers with a candid selfie taken in her car.

What has Emmerdale star Isabel said about her new hair?

With her head tilted to one side, she seems delighted with her new look.

Isabel declared: “That’s right. A real-life ponytail.”

Prior to her chop, she’d always had fairly long hair in Emmerdale.

She’d even had to consult with Emmerdale scriptwriters to make sure her new hair would be approved.

Agreeing to the new style, they even wrote her haircut into a storyline.

In 2019 she told Loose Women why she’d chosen such a mature new style.

Why did she cut her hair so short?

She said: “It’s just thick and curly and unruly and I was just like: I’ve had it for 25 years and I’m over it.”

Then she added that it felt weird having to ask Emmerdale bigwigs to get a haircut.

Isabel continued: “Yeah that’s the thing, I’m a woman and I have to ask ‘can I get my hair cut’.

“They said they could tie it into the story and it just went from there – my life is so much easier!”

As a result, Diane Sugden – played by Elizabeth Estensen – was the one to compliment her shorter ‘do.

On the soap, Diane said: “I love your hair. It looks great on you.”

While in lockdown, Isabel bemoaned that her hair was “out of control”.

Of course as any short hair gal will known, maintenance is the key to a polished look.

And regular trips to the salon are typically required.

But with lockdown and salons shut, the actress said her hair went a bit crazy.

However, she did admit that her pet pug, Pierre, was shocked to have her at home all day.

She wrote on Instagram: “All the eye lash extensions have gone.

“Pierre is loving/hating having me with him all day everyday.

“I’m loving having the time to read, I like that the world has slowed down, I do get anxious but not overwhelmed.

“Oh and my hair is OUT OF CONTROL which is why it’s strategically not featured in this picture.”

