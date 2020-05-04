Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins says hair is 'out of control' in lockdown

Emmerdale actress Isabel Hodgins has told fans her hair is 'out of control' while she's in lockdown.

In fact, she says it's so bad that she's even cropped it out of a photograph so as not to show it.

But her followers were quick to reassure her she was looking well and rested as she isolated at home.

Read more: Emmerdale brings classic episodes to ITV Hub

Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins reveals everything is natural

Giving an update on how things are going, Isabel wrote on Instagram: "All the eye lash extensions have gone.

"Pierre is loving/hating having me with him all day everyday.

"I'm loving having the time to read, I like that the world has slowed down, I do get anxious but not overwhelmed.

"Oh and my hair is OUT OF CONTROL which is why it's strategically not featured in this picture."

Isabel Hodgins first debuted her pixie crop on Emmerdale last year (Credit: ITV)

Fans reassured Isabel that she looked great, with some sympathising with the short hair struggle.

"You look beautiful and rested," said one.

Another added: "Short hair problems, I feel you."

"You look stunning," said a third.

A fourth wrote: "Short hair and lockdown do not mix!"

Isabel's hair cut

Isabel first debuted her pixie crop on Emmerdale last year, following her character Victoria Sugden's rape storyline.

Victoria had a bob at first (Credit: ITV)

She initially cut her long locks into a bob, before going for the full crop weeks later.

During an appearance on Loose Women the actress revealed why she really had the chop.

"It's just thick and curly and unruly and I was just like: I've had it for 25 years and I'm over it."

Panellist Christine Lampard asked whether she'd had to get permission from soap bosses and Isabel replied: "Yeah that's the thing, I'm a woman and I have to ask 'can I get my hair cut?'

Isabel had to get permission to chop it off (Credit: ITV)

"They said they could tie it into the story and it just went from there.

"My life is so much easier!"

But we're sure she hadn't counted on lockdown when she said that!

Emmerdale airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!