Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins ‘furious’ over Victoria and David storyline

Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins has revealed she is furious over her new Victoria storyline.

The Victoria Sugden actress has opened up about how she feels now that character Victoria has been betrayed by David Metcalfe again.

Isabel thinks that Vic’s made the right choice (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Viewers have watched this week as David framed Victoria for his own speeding offence.

He then left her young son alone for long enough to be injured – forcing him into a hospital visit.

In a panic Victoria sped to the hospital but was caught speeding by the police.

Desperate to see her son, she quickly agreed to take six points on her licence and a fine – not knowing about David’s betrayal.

Next week she will learn the truth and realise her licence is at risk.

And now actress Isabel has admitted she is furious over the storyline.

Emmerdale fury for Victoria over David

She said: “David is upfront and honest and does tell her [about the offence] but should never have put her name down on the speeding fine.

“She obviously has three points from when she went through the lights and so she’s furious and rightly so.”

And Isabel has also revealed what will happen once Victoria learns the truth – and it’s bad news for David.

She will end their relationship over it.

Victoria is furious at David’s lives in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

The actress added: “Because she’s taken on his money issues, because he’s been selfish and her son ended up in hospital, and then at his birthday he’s giving it the big ‘I am’ and she’s at the end of her tether with it.

“I think it’s out of sheer frustration and an accumulation of all the things he’s done. Speaking for her and as a respect thing, I do think she has made the right decision.”

However Victoria will also force David to take responsibility for himself.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

“She’s deadly serious [about turning him in to the police] and a big believer that actions have consequences,” Isabel added.

“She tries to do the right thing the majority of the time and expects other people to uphold that standard.

“There are a lot of kids also and it’s setting an example for the family which is do the right thing.”

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!