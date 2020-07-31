Emmerdale star Harvey Rogerson, who plays Leo, shares photos from 'proud moment'

Emmerdale star Harvey Rogerson, who plays Leo Goskirk, has shared photos from a 'proud moment' in his life.

The young actor, who joined the ITV soap in 2014, revealed it has been a year since he was asked to open up his local supermarket.

In the pictures, Harvey could be seen cutting the ribbon on the new Morrisons' store and posing for pictures with the staff.

Alongside the picture, the tweet read: "One year ago today, Harvey opened a new supermarket in our town. He was very proud to be asked and loved every minute. Thanks @bmwk1200ser #happymemories."

Harvey's followers commented on the tweet.

One wrote: "Aww wow Harvey. Not everyone gets asked to do things like that. You have every reason to be proud of doing a special job."

A second tweeted: "Harvey well done, lots of love and hugs xx."

A third said: "Aww wow Harvey, how lucky was that supermarket? Have a lovely day."

Emmerdale: Harvey Rogerson achievements in lockdown

Harvey's family often keep his followers up to date on his Twitter account.

Harvey has played Leo for six years (Credit: ITV)

Back in March, the actor, who has Down's syndrome, went into self isolation as he is "more vulnerable due to suppressed immunity."

But, the coronavirus lockdown didn't stop Harvey from making some incredible achievements.

As well as learning to ride a bike without stabilisers, he also received an excellent school report.

Emmerdale: Returning as Leo Goskirk

Currently, child actors are unable to film on Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

Amelia Flanagan, who plays April, has also been unable to return (Credit: ITV)

This is because they require a chaperone on set and due to new social distancing guidelines, they need to reduce how many people they have on set.

This means Harvey and other child stars, such as the famous Flanagan siblings, have been unable to return to work.

However, Leo has been mentioned in the recent lockdown episodes.

