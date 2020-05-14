Emmerdale star Harvey Rogerson poses for picture alongside brother as they show off 'quarantine haircuts'

Emmerdale star Harvey Rogerson, who plays Leo Goskirk, has posed for a picture with his brother as they showed off their 'quarantine haircuts'.

The photo was posted to Harvey's Twitter account.

Alongside the picture, it said: "Quarantine haircuts... thanks dad. @bespokeproducts where's @scottbeswick when you need him."

Followers quickly responded to the picture.

One wrote: "Looking good. What a lovely pic."

A second commented: "Two lovely boys, looks great. Well done dad."

A third added: "Another pic of brotherly love."

Updates about Harvey are often shared on his Twitter account.

Harvey's life in lockdown

Currently Emmerdale has halted production due to the coronavirus pandemic meaning Harvey is off work.

However, before filming was suspended, Harvey's mum announced on Twitter that the young soap star, who has Down's syndrome, would be self-isolating.

Harvey plays Leo in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale fans confused over 'missing' scene as Charity announces important news

She explained that although Harvey was showing no symptoms she made the decision for him to isolate as he is "more vulnerable due to suppressed immunity."

Last month, it was revealed Harvey learnt how to ride a bike without stabilisers.

Later the little boy thanked everyone for their kind comments and revealed how much his achievement meant to his parents.

Emmerdale hasn't announced when production will resume (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick reveals pregnancy cravings

He tweeted: "Thank you everyone for all the lovely comments on me riding my bike, I am very happy. It means so much to my mum and dad, especially as they were told I may never walk, never mind ride a bike. Happy Easter everyone!"

When will Emmerdale resume filming?

At the moment, ITV has not announced a date for the soaps to resume filming. However UK soaps have been 'given the green light to resume filming'.

Emmerdale is on next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

Have you had a quarantine haircut? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.