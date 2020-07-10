Emmerdale star Harvey Rogerson looks overjoyed as he shows off homemade jam

Emmerdale star Harvey Rogerson, who plays Leo Goskirk, looked overjoyed as he showed off the homemade jam that he made with his sister.

The pictures were shared to Harvey's Twitter account.

Alongside the pictures of Harvey and his sister and the jam, it read: "School work gave way to a jam making sesh with my sis today (much more enjoyable than maths).

"We did manage a few lessons in weighing things and made some lovely strawberry and raspberry jam. Can't wait for my toast in the am."

Emmerdale: Harvey Rogerson

Harvey also has a brother. Just last month, Harvey called him his "hero" in a sweet Twitter post.

At the moment Harvey is off work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However it seems he has been getting on very well during the lockdown.

Harvey hasn't returned to work yet! (Credit: ITV)

Back in April, Harvey revealed he had learnt to ride a bike without stabilisers.

The young actor, who has Down's syndrome, thanked his followers for the kind comments on his big achievement, stating that his parents were once told he may never walk.

And Harvey has continued to impress his followers. Last month, he also received an excellent school report.

Returning to Emmerdale

Currently child actors are unable to film at Emmerdale as they require chaperones on set. And due to social distancing, they need to keep as few people on set as possible.

Child actors are currently unable to film (Credit: ITV)

However as some scenes which are currently being aired were filmed post-lockdown, there may be a few scenes with children and no social distancing.

While Harvey may be off-screen, viewers will get to see his on-screen mum Rhona, who is played by Zoe Henry.

Next week, Rhona agrees to take over the farm while Moira's in hospital but her confidence fades when she sees all the orders.

Cain finds out and Nate and Rhona's deal (Credit: ITV)

Cain later walks in and finds Nate and Rhona talking about their collaboration. He tells them not to tell Moira.

However the privacy of the conversation is threatened when a furious Kim Tate arrives.

They explain that their partnership wasn't an act of revenge against her. But Kim's not convinced and threatens to bankrupt them.

