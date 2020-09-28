Emmerdale star Harvey Rogerson, who plays Leo Goskirk, cheered on his co-stars Anthony Quinlan and Dominic Brunt as they appeared on The Chase on Saturday night (September 26).

In The Chase special, Anthony and Dominic were joined by co-stars James Moore and Louisa Clein to try and beat the chaser.

On Harvey’s Twitter account, a photo was shared of the young actor sat cheering for his co-stars.

Some of the Emmerdale cast competed on The Chase and Harvey Rogerson cheered them on (Credit: ITV)

Alongside the picture the tweet read: “Here’s Harvey enjoying his takeaway pizza and cheering on his Emmerdale buddies tonight.

“He was especially excited to see two of his fav pretend daddies @dominicbrunt @AnthonyQuinny #beatthechaser #Emmerdale.”

Here’s Harvey enjoying his takeaway pizza and cheering on his Emmerdale buddies tonight he was especially excited to see two of his fave pretend daddies @dominicbrunt @AnthonyQuinny 😂 #beatthechaser #emmerdale https://t.co/wlntLTdYEc pic.twitter.com/6ZWvPTQ7Ox — Harvey (@helloharvey) September 26, 2020

Harvey’s followers commented on the post.

One wrote: “Aww too cute. Hope you enjoyed your takeaway.”

A second commented: “Wow Harvey, you are so adorable. Enjoy your pizza.”

A third added: “We’re watching it too. Enjoy your pizza.”

What happened on Emmerdale: The Chase?

On The Chase, the four actors bagged £100,000. In the final chase, the team managed to get to 17 questions.

Emmerdale lost £100,000 but took home £1000 each for their charities (Credit: ITV)

But Paul Sinha caught them. However, as the show was for charity, each actor took home £1000 for their chosen charities.

Emmerdale – Harvey Rogerson return

Emmerdale began filming back in May after the show suspended production in March. However, it appears children still haven’t returned to set.

It was revealed that kids weren’t on the set of Emmerdale and Coronation Street as they required chaperones. And with social distancing measures, they need to keep as few people on set as possible.

Leo has been off-screen for a while (Credit: ITV)

The kids have been mentioned in Emmerdale, however, they have not been on screen for some time. It hasn’t been revealed when they will be returning to work.

Harvey recently returned to school after seven months off.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

