Emmerdale star Fiona Wade reveals she's learned to cook during lockdown

Emmerdale star Fiona Wade has revealed that she's learned a new skill in lockdown - she can cook!

The Priya Sharma actress is in isolation alongside her husband, Simon Cotton, and her mum.

In an interview with metro.co.uk, she said she's discovered an interest in cooking that she's never had before.

Emmerdale star Fiona Wade has been isolating with husband Simon and her mum (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"I've actually been cooking – anyone who knows me will know I have never done that! Ever!" she said.

"But I am doing Perisan food, English food – I am with Simon and my mum which is a blessing and I am so thankful to be with people I love."

Learning from her mother

She told that they are taking it in turns to cook and she is 'learning a new dish every week.'

The actress also admitted that it's a big deal for her because she "never had an interest in it" before now."

"I grew up in the Phillipines and my mum has always been head of the household and never lets anyone else in the kitchen," she explained.

"I think I have done well to impress my mum – and Simon's an amazing cook as well.

"Mothers have this thing where they don't need a recipe book – she's amazing.

"I have picked up more from my mum than I realise and I am getting more natural exploring flavours and knowing what to put in so will definitely be keeping that up after lockdown ends."

Wedding celebrations

Last month, Fiona shared a gorgeous wedding video to celebrate her six month anniversary with Simon.

She posted the footage to her Instagram page of her kissing her new husband as they walked out of the ceremony.

Some of her guests and co-stars, including Amy Walsh (Tracy Metcalfe) said that was the moment at the wedding that made them cry.

Amy shared: "Yep, that was the moment I burst into tears."

The actress married her former co-star Simon in October last year.

Family plans

Following the ceremony, Fiona revealed she "can't wait" to start a family with Simon, who she met when he appeared as a Home Farm client on the soap in 2017.

She told OK!: "I've always been very career oriented and I still am, but you just hit a stage when you know you've found the right person.

"I thought, 'I can't wait to have your child'. But you can only hope that things happen the way you want them to.

"We're very excited for that part of our life to come and we hope that happens, so watch this space!"

Fiona Wade in Emmerdale

The actress might be lucky in love in real life, but her character, Priya, has a habit of falling for the wrong guy.

She's currently locked in a secret tryst with co-worker Al Chapman, but they are preparing to announce their relationship next week.

However, her brother Jai will catch them together before they can reveal all.

Will this spoil her big news?

