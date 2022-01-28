Emmerdale star Fiona Wade confesses she’s sometimes mistaken for Meghan Markle

Emmerdale actress Fiona Wade once confessed that people often mistake her for Meghan Markle.

Fiona, who plays Priya Sharma in the ITV soap, confessed in an interview that she’s often told she resembles Prince Harry‘s wife.

Speaking to the Mirror in January 2020, she said: “When I used to wear my hair up, I would get told I looked like Meghan all the time.

Fiona Wade…or is it Meghan Markle? (credit: SplashNews)

“I was in a train station the other day and a guy came up and said I look just like her.”

She added: “I don’t think I do, but it is very flattering!”

Who is Emmerdale star Fiona Wade’s husband?

More recently Fiona, who married her own prince, actor Simon Cotton in 2019, has spoken out about fertility and the pressure she’s faced over becoming a mother.

Talking to podcast Things I Told My Daughter that since marrying Simon people tell her to ‘hurry up’ if she wants a family.

The 42-year-old told host Peta Todd: “I mean, people say the odd thing [about getting pregnant] and you think, ‘You think I haven’t thought about that?’

“They’ll be like, ‘Oh, you’d better hurry up!’ – really not helpful!”

She went on to say that she’d love to have children with her husband and that’s their next stage.

“That’s definitely our next stage, we’d love that.

“Again, I just think you’ve got to just do your part. I’m a really great believer of, if God wants that for you, it will happen.”

Fiona also revealed that Simon will make a wonderful father as he was once a male nanny.

Her Emmerdale character, Priya, is mum to Amba so Fiona has experience of working with tots too.

Fiona accidentally embarrassed Simon on This Morning last month, by revealing his love of Christmas.

How did Fiona embarrass her husband on This Morning?

She told host, Holly Willoughby: “Since getting married I have just really loved Christmas again. Him and his family do Christmas in such a gorgeous way. They’re very traditional and he cooks, he makes all the Christmas decorations himself, he’s amazing. And he’s going to be embarrassed I said that.”

Co-host Phillip Schofield then embarrassed Simon even more, revealing: “You were telling us in the break, he roasts oranges for the tree?”

Meghan…sorry, Fiona, plays Priya in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Fiona went on to explain how Simon bakes the oranges in cinnamon as well as making the Christmas wreath and cooking Christmas dinner.

“He’s amazing,” she lovingly said.

He sounds it. Can we borrow him this year please, Fi?

