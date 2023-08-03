Emmerdale star Emma Atkins teases future for Caleb and Charity: ‘It’s quite terrifying’

Emmerdale viewers will know that Caleb and Charity slept together not long before Caleb’s woodland ridge fall.

Charity was on the rebound from Mack and sought comfort from Caleb.

Now, Emmerdale star Emma Atkins has teased the future for Caleb and Charity, revealing: ‘It’s quite terrifying.’

Charity and Caleb slept together (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Caleb and Charity slept together

A couple of months ago, Charity ended up seeking comfort from Caleb. She’d been on the rebound from Mack after finding out that he was Reuben’s father.

She had shared a drink with Caleb who’d just been cut off from his entire family as the truth about his schemes came out.

Back at Charity’s house, things soon escalated and the pair slept together. Later on, in the pub, Charity saw Mack and blurted out that she’d slept with Caleb.

After Caleb was pushed by Nicky over a woodland ridge, Charity also visited Caleb at the hospital.

However, she is yet to continue any romantic dalliances with him.

Emma has teased that there’s more to come (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emma Atkins teases future for Caleb and Charity

Speaking to Inside Soap Magazine, Charity Dingle actress, Emma Atkins, has teased that there could be more to come for both Caleb and Charity.

When asked whether Charity sleeping with Caleb was a one-time thing, Emma teased: “I’ve been told it is for the moment, but I’d love to work more with Will [Ash, aka Caleb] as ouR characters had interesting chemistry. They can both wreck havoc, so the thought of them doing it together is quite terrifying!”

But, whilst nothing is on the cards at the moment, will Caleb and Charity find their way back into each other’s arms in the near future? They sure would make a powerful duo.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Will Charity and Caleb get together? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!