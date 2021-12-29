Emmerdale star Eden Taylor-Draper love life couldn’t be more different to her character Belle’s

Emmerdale star Eden Taylor-Draper has been in the show since she was just eight years old. Now she’s 24 and one of the soap’s longest standing actresses.

Who does Eden play?

Eden plays Belle Dingle, the baby of the legendary Dingle family. Belle – whose full name is Tinkerbell – was born in a pigsty on Christmas Day. Her mum, Lisa Dingle, didn’t even know she was pregnant, and vet Paddy Dingle delivered her new arrival!

Belle Dingle was born in a pigsty on Christmas Day (Credit: ITV)

Belle’s dad is Zack Dingle, making Cain and Sam her half-brothers.

Belle’s biggest storylines

Even though she’s young, Eden’s tackled some very dramatic stories during her time on the show. Poor Belle has fallen down a mineshaft, accidentally killed her best friend Gemma, and been diagnosed with schizophrenia and struggled with her mental health.

Belle’s got terrible taste in men! (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Ellis to die in Cain’s revenge plot?

Belle’s also got the worst taste in men with her ex-boyfriends including Jamie Tate and killer teen Lachlan White.

Eden’s won multiple awards for her performances as Belle.

Eden’s real-life romance

Thankfully, off-screen, Emmerdale star Eden Taylor-Draper’s romantic life is much less dramatic!

She’s been with boyfriend Ed Lewis since 2016 and regularly posts pics of them on her Instagram feed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eden Taylor-Draper (@swedentd)

Loved-up Eden enjoyed travelling with Ed before the pandemic stopped them seeing the world, and we’re looking forward to following their adventures again when things get back to normal.

Her sister’s cancer battle

Back in November, Eden opened up about her sister Francesca’s fight with blood cancer.

When Francesca was just 14 years old she was diagnosed with cancer. Thankfully, she’s now 17 and in remission.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eden Taylor-Draper (@swedentd)

Eden’s now a proud ambassador for the charity Teenage Cancer Trust and appeared on Lorraine recently to talk about the charity’s campaign to provide mental health support for kids who have been diagnosed with cancer.

And she told Lorraine about how supportive her bosses at Emmerdale had been when Francesca was first diagnosed and going through treatment.

Eden explained she was given as much time off as she needed and she was grateful for her friends at the soap who gave her support.

What’s next for Belle?

Eden’s taking centre stage as Belle over the next few weeks as she and Ellis take little Kyle – Belle’s nephew – on a forest adventure.

Belle’s got some drama coming up (Credit: ITV)

But when Ellis gets a panicked call from ex Priya, he races off to help her leaving Belle with Kyle. But Ellis has accidentally taken the car keys, and when Kyle hurts himself, Belle can’t get him home.

She’s forced to smash a window in the car so they can shelter inside, but the temperatures are plummeting and Kyle’s in danger…

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!