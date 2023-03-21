Emmerdale star Dean Andrews wows fans with holiday snaps as he prepares for ‘dream’ wedding

Dean Andrews, who plays Will Taylor in Emmerdale is set to get wed to his fiancée, Helen Bowen-Green, later this year.

He’s been updating fans via his Instagram page.

Now, Dean has wowed fans with holiday snaps as he prepares for the big day.

Dean and Helen are getting married this year (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Dean Andrews is getting wed later this year

On Valentines Day this year (Tuesday February 14, 2023), Dean Andrews took to Instagram to share some exciting news.

Dean revealed that he and his partner, Helen, would be getting married later this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dean Andrews (@deanoandrews)

Sharing a couple of photos of the pair smiling together, Dean wrote: “A very happy valentines to this Worldie @hbg_indiarose . This year is going to be a cracker as it’s the year we get to tie the knot! Lucky lucky man.”

Dean’s followers rushed to congratulate the Emmerdale star.

One fan wrote: “Beautiful photo, best of luck on your wedding day. Hope it’s all you hope for and the sun shines on you both.”

Another added: “Wonderful news.”

A third commented: “Beautiful couple, congratulations on your upcoming wedding. Have a wonderful day…”

Dean has been enjoying his trip away (Credit: ITV)

Dean Andrews shares holiday pic ahead of wedding

In Dean’s latest Instagram post (Monday March 20, 2023), the star has shared a holiday pic.

In the photo a beautiful ski resort could be seen.

The lodges were covered with a thick, white blanket of snow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dean Andrews (@deanoandrews)

Dean captioned the photo: “When you wake up to this view after a foot of overnight snow. You know you’re in for a good day.”

He later revealed to one of his followers that he was staying in Belle Plagne, France.

It looks like Dean’s having the best time before his wedding later on in the year!

Fans are loving the ‘beautiful’ scenery (Credit: ITV)

Fans send Dean their good wishes

Dean’s fans are loving the photo of the ‘beautiful’ scenery and have sent the actor their good wishes.

They hope that he enjoys his trip away.

One follower commented: “Oh wow, it’s beautiful! Enjoy yourselves.”

Another exclaimed: “Wow!!! Enjoy, snow always brings out the big kid in me. Snow Angel day!”

A third suggested: “Stunning!! You should send that out as your Christmas Card.”

Another added: “Looks lovely, enjoy.”

