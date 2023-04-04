Emmerdale star Dean Andrews delighted as he shares joyful baby news

Emmerdale and Will Taylor star Dean Andrews has been living his best life recently after sharing news of his dream wedding set to take place later this year. Since then he’s been sharing date night posts and ski holiday snaps on his Instagram.

Now, Dean’s got something else to be happy about as he’s having quite the year already. He’s taken to Instagram to share some joyful baby news with his followers. His family is set to get bigger later this year.

Emmerdale: Dean Andrews baby news

Taking to Instagram on Sunday (Sunday April 1, 2023), Dean shared a video of his daughter, Sharny. She was having a gender reveal for her baby. Popping a black balloon that said “Boy or girl?” on it, Sharny revealed that she was expecting a baby boy as the blue confetti burst out into the air.

Dean revealed that he is expecting a grandson, captioning the video: “Finding out me and Helen have a little boy to look forward to in September. Congrats to @smm_sharnymariemarshall and her partner Darren.”

This happy news comes after Dean announced that he and partner Helen will be getting wed later on in the year. Dean shared his wedding plans on Instagram earlier this year, expressing his excitement for the big day.

Fans congratulate Dean on his baby news

After hearing the news that Dean and partner Helen are expecting a new grandson in September, lots of fans have rushed to congratulate the couple via Instagram comments. They couldn’t be happier for them both.

One follower was over the moon to hear the news and sent their best wishes to both Dean and Helen, commenting: “Wishing both you and your wife loads of happy squishy cuddles in September with your new grandson.”

Another fan suggested that the new arrival would make great company for Dean’s granddaughter, Ida-Rae, writing: “That’s great news for you all Dean, another little cherub to spoil. Perfect family, a boy and a girl, stay well, and most of all stay happy everyone.”

A third person also congratulated Dean and his family on their exciting baby news, adding: “Congratulations on your new grandson, hope everything goes well and smooth for your daughter. God bless you all.”

