Emmerdale star Daisy Campbell looks so different in sexy selfies after turning 18

Emmerdale actress Daisy Campbell who plays school girl Amelia Spencer in the ITV soap, looks a world away from her on-screen character in new glam snaps.

The star took to Instagram to share some stunning pictures from her 18th birthday party. She looks flawless sitting on a suspended chair in a baby pink sequin embellished mini-dress matched with a pair of pink Gucci platform heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy Arwen Campbell (@daisycampbellofficial)

And her social media followers were keen to heap praise on her sexy look.

One follower wrote: “You look amazing.”

Another said: “Absolutely stunning.”

A third posted: “Absolutely gorgeous, so grown up.”

And Emmerdale pal Amy Walsh (Tracy Metcalf) wished her co-star “Happy Birthday”.

How long has Daisy Campbell been in Emmerdale?

The actress who joined the cast of Emmerdale ten years ago was also treated to a stunning pink flower wall and giant balloon arch at her lavish bash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy Arwen Campbell (@daisycampbellofficial)

Daisy Campbell celebrated her 18th Birthday last month

Leeds-born Daisy, who celebrated her birthday milestone on July 28, appears to have celebrated in style for the past week, sharing all the shenanigans with her 31.3k Insta followers.

The teen star was treated to a delicious meal and glass of bubbly at The Biltmore Bar and Grill in York.

She enjoyed a family outing to Whitby Bay and the picturesque view of Robin Hood’s Bay on the North Yorkshire coast.

And she was finally able to enjoy her first legal night out drinking. She partied with pals at Revolution Electric Press and Club Nocturno in Wakefield.

Since starting on Emmerdale at just seven years old, Daisy’s character Amelia has been involved in some hard-hitting storylines.

Daisy joined the cast of Emmerdale at the age of seven. (Credit: ITV)

Amelia highlights in Emmerdale

In the past decade, she’s lost her mum, been kidnapped and ended up caring for her stepdad Dan (Liam Fox) following his allergic reaction.

And it’s a role Daisy seems to relish. Speaking about her character in an interview with Metro.co.uk, Daisy said: ‘It’s such a wonderful experience playing Amelia.

“I’ve been playing her for ten whole years, and I really can’t believe it. She’s such a character and is so fun to play with all the different emotions she experiences.

“She’s had to deal with a lot, with her dad’s injury and her becoming a young carer, it’s been good to play.”

Her co-star Liam Fox who players her on-screen dad Dan Spencer has also been keen to praise the young actress.

Daisy on-screen with her co-star Liam Fox (Credit: ITV)

Last year when speaking to Christine Lampard on ITV’s Lorraine about the storyline which saw him end up in a wheelchair, he said: “Daisy is just amazing; she lent truth to the story.”

We hope she stays around for another decade!

Do you like Daisy’s glam look? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.