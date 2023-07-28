Emmerdale star Chris Bission explains what happens next as Jai discovers Rishi’s body in heartbreaking scenes

Emmerdale delivered a shocking blow last night when long-term resident Rishi Sharma was seen dead at the bottom of his stair case. His death came after a month of arguing with son Jai, who had discovered Rishi was not his biological father.

Jai had found out earlier in the episode (Thursday, July 27) his real dad was actually his uncle, whom Georgia had had an affair with. When she fell pregnant, gallant Rishi stepped in and married her, claiming Jai as his own, to save the family from shame.

After Jai and Laurel got married without Rishi present, it was clear he had regrets. It looked as though a heartfelt reunion may be on the cards, but tragedy struck as viewers saw Rishi’s body at the bottom of his stairs. But who will find Rishi’s body – and when?

Rishi tried to make things right with Jai, but it was too late (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: The truth about Jai’s dad revealed – as Rishi dies alone

The episode saw Rishi finally come clean, telling Jai how he was the product of an affair between mum Georgia and Rishi’s brother. When Georgia fell pregnant with his brother’s child, Rishi had stepped in to marry her.

He had then claimed Jai as his own, saving the ‘very conservative’ family from scandal. However, he brought up and loved Jai as his own – a fact that Georgia reminded her son of after the wedding.

Tragedy struck as Jai and Laurel were married (Credit: ITV)

However, Jai did not take Rishi’s confession calmly, and Rishi was absent for the ceremony. After Georgia appealed to Jai’s heart, he relented, saying that his father would be welcome after all.

Georgia left a voicemail for Rishi, entreating him to get to the church on time. However, he failed to make the ceremony.

As Jai and Laurel made their toast as newlyweds at the Woolpack, Jai expressed regret over his father’s absence. The soap then cut to a shot of Rishi, lying dead at the foot of the stairs at home.

Jai will find his father’s body (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Jai discovers his father’s body

The story continues in tonight’s episode, as Jai discovers his father’s body. Speaking on the heartbreaking scenes, Chris Bisson – who plays Jai – revealed Jai’s shock and devastation.

“Jai was extremely disappointed his father did not come to his wedding. Prior to the wedding they had had a significant run in but by the time the wedding went ahead Jai was hopeful his dad would attend. In the church Jai kept turning around to see if his dad was going to turn up. And at the wedding reception he kept looking at the door to see if his dad was going to walk in.

“The whole thing was making Jai anxious and he realised he just needed to get on and enjoy the day – as the day was about Laurel. But he was really disappointed that Rishi wasn’t there,” Chris said.

He continued: “Jai’s speech at the reception was really about his dad and how he wanted things to be right – how life is too short and how we should all make the most of it and enjoy what we have. So the next day of course he’s going to be very very upset on discovering his father.

“Not just the sadness of losing his dad but the circumstances. Because they hadn’t had a chance to resolve things.”

How will Rishi’s death affect Jai? (Credit: ITV)

Chris Bisson speaks out on Jai’s horror at losing his father

Speaking on Jai’s future, Chris discussed how he will take this sudden loss.

“I think it’s going to make things harder for him. He will ruminate on it. It’s not something that just disappears and we do come back to this regret in future scripts. We reflect on the state of their relationship at the time of his passing,” he said.

“Twelve years is a long time,” Chris said of his relationship with Bhasker. “And over the years we’ve had some great stories and have had a lot of fun too. Bhasker and I got on really well personally so that makes a big difference and the loss even greater – we all miss him in the building.”

