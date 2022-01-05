Charley Webb hasn’t ruled out having another child with husband Matthew Wolfenden, following her exit from Emmerdale.

The Debbie Dingle actress – who joined Emmerdale at the age of 14 – recently confirmed her departure from the ITV soap.

During her time in the Dales, Charley has welcomed three sons with co-star Matthew.

Charley Webb has admitted to feeling ‘broody’ after confirming her Emmerdale exit (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emmerdale star Charley Webb on having more kids

And the couple could potentially have another in the future.

The star addressed the possibility of having more children in a recent Q+A session on Instagram.

According to the Daily Star, one user asked: “Are you going to have any more bubbas?”

I’m actually really broody

Charley responded: “People say you know when you’re done having babies, I don’t feel that way.”

She went on: “I’m actually really broody at the moment, but it’s just not quite the right time.”

It isn’t the first time that Charley has spoken about expanding her brood.

Charley and Matthew currently share sons, Buster, 11, Bowie, five, and Ace, two.

In November, the actress admitted that she “loves the chaos” of having lots of children.

Speaking about welcoming a fourth, she said: “I do love the chaos of lots of crazy kids, so maybe.”

Charley confirms soap exit

It appears that Charley will certainly have more time on her hands since quitting Emmerdale.

The soap star confirmed the news this week after rumours circulated over her leaving due a row involving Matthew.

However, Charley insists that she left the show on her own accord.

Charley and Matthew have three adorable boys (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She told fans: “This is always my most asked question but I’ve never answered it before because I’ve never wanted to make a big deal of it.

“I left to have Ace 2 years ago. I went back at the end of last year for 10 weeks to complete a storyline.

“So, I guess officially it’s been a year. I never felt the need to announce it which is why we didn’t.”

Reports recently suggested that she quit following a racism row on set.

The row apparently involved husband Matthew and Isabel Hodgins.

The pair reportedly become involved in an argument with a co-star, who was allegedly “subjected to an inappropriate comment and had her accent mimicked”.

They categorically deny any wrongdoing.

