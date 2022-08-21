Emmerdale star Charley Webb reunites with co-stars in epic party snaps

Emmerdale star Charley Webb has fuelled rumours of a return after reuniting with her on-screen dad.

The Debbie Dingle actress posed with Jeff Hordley at a party over the weekend.

Charley posed with her Emmerdale Jeff at the party (Credit: Instagram)

Jeff plays Debbie’s dad Cain Dingle in the ITV soap.

He attended a party thrown by Charley and husband Matthew Wolfenden at their Yorkshire home.

Other Emmerdale stars like Eden Taylor-Draper and Isabel Hodgins also attended.

Last year Charley announced she had quit the soap – after Debbie failed to return from Scotland.

After reports emerged that she quit the show over husband Matthew Wolfenden being involved in a row, Charley took to Instagram to clarify the truth.

“This is always my most asked question but I’ve never answered it before because I’ve never wanted to make a big deal of it,” she wrote.

Emmerdale: Is Charley Webb returning as Debbie Dingle?

“I left to have Ace two years ago.

“I went back at the end of last year for 10 weeks to complete a storyline. So, I guess officially it’s been a year.

“I never felt the need to announce it which is why we didn’t.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabel Hodgins (@isabelhodgins)

And while Charley has walked away from the soap – fans will no doubt be wondering if she will make a surprise comeback for October’s 50th anniversary.

Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson recently revealed three major returns for the big month.

Aaron Dingle star Danny Miller is returning alongside two more characters.

Elizabeth Estensen will make a comeback as Diane Blackstock, and she will be joined by actress Amy Walsh as Tracy Metcalfe.

All three returns are described as “temporary”.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

But speaking to the Metro last week, Jane hinted that there could be more.

Teasing, she said: “You’ll have to see if there is anybody else going to return.”

Do you want Charley back as Debbie?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!